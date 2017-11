Posted on Nov 7, 2017

50th Anniversary: Leon and Cheryl Slusher

Leon and Cheryl Slusher



Leon and Cheryl Slusher celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 21, 2017. They had a weekend filled with many special moments surrounded by family and dear friends. Leon and Cheryl were married on Oct. 21, 1967, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Quincy. They have two daughters, Tanya (Volk), and Tina (Bakke); and five grandchildren, all of whom wish them many more years of wedded bliss. Congratulations!