Posted on May 29, 2019

50th anniversary: Ron and Marcia Buys

Ron and Marcia Buys were married in Lynden, Washington, on June 3, 1969.

They have four children and eight grandchildren.

You are welcome to join us to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at an open house on June 1 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Quincy Free Methodist Church.