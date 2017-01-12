Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 12, 2017 in News

Pioneer Elementary’s new gym to break up logjam

Say it 10 times fast: Cafetorium. And once you’ve mastered that one, try this one: Gymnatoria.

Word combos such as those may sound funny, but the headaches that come with them are not a laughing matter at Pioneer Elementary School.

Those two combined words, or portmanteaus, are the result of mixing cafeteria, gymnasium and auditorium. Which, at PES, happens quite often, as one single room has to serve as all three.

So you may forgive Ellen Hopkins for sounding excited at the prospect of having a new gym at PES, thanks to the 2016 bond.

Hopkins, the first-year principal at PES, said “There isn’t a single minute in the day that our gymnasium-cafeteria-auditorium space isn’t used.

Add to that a few inches of snow on the ground outside, and the “cafetorium” becomes the site of inside-recess, further tightening the schedule and increasing the use.

“It’s always busy and it impacts our ability to provide a non-rushed eating environment at breakfast and lunch.”

Pioneer has 463 students, and during meal time they split between two 30-minute lunches, she said. “It’s challenging, and we have to do that to give students enough time to eat and to have enough time to schedule P.E. classes.

Students are getting their P.E. instruction time, but “you have to run a very, very tight ship; there isn’t any flexibility for the unforeseen,” Hopkins said. A new gymnasium will allow the school to consider offering more than just the two lunches, as well, she added.

Construction at Pioneer will occur after it has started at the other two elementary schools getting new gyms: George Elementary and Mountain View Elementary. Pioneer’s new gym will sit on the east end of the school and it will be a building connected to but not part of the school’s main building.

Once construction ends, the gym classes will move to the new building and the existing “Cafetorium” will only house students during meals and special events, like assemblies. At which point, a new word combo will be required, but Hopkins is OK with that.

The construction will not disrupt daily business at PES, Hopkins said, except perhaps be a little more noisy at some point during the day. The school might have to tweak certain safety procedures, though, as one of the main building’s exit doors will be shut during construction.

“If we were to have an evacuation drill or an evacuation for the kids who would normally use that door (the tweaks will allow them) to exit in a different way,” Hopkins said.

Students at PES range from kindergarten to third grade. Though aware of the upcoming changes, they aren’t asking a lot of questions, Hopkins said. Teachers are excited, she said, because they realize how hard the scheduling is right now.

“Our P.E. teacher has his office on the stage,” Hopkins said. I think he’s excited to have a real office and a nice gymnasium and the ability to bring a better health-and-fitness type of program to the students.”

Hopkins, who took over as principal in 2016, said change is part of education, so all these changes are nothing new to her.

“It’s an exciting, positive momentum,” she said.

