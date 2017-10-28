Posted on Oct 28, 2017

60th anniversary: Merle and Wilma Royer

Wilma Joan Whitbeck became the bride of Merle Jay Royer on Oct. 25, 1957, in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. The couple’s love story began in the Quincy Valley, where they met at a small church gathering whose members later founded the Quincy Free Methodist Church.

Merle came to the Quincy area from Loveland, Colo., to begin farming in 1955, while Wilma came from Idaho the same year to work as a telephone operator in Ephrata. Following their marriage, they farmed, raising potatoes, sugar beets, wheat, alfalfa and their first three children on White Trail Road outside of Quincy. Andrew was welcomed to the family later, in 1974.

In 1969, the Royers purchased Coast-to-Coast (later True Value) Hardware store in Quincy, which they operated until their retirement in 2007.

The Royers were blessed to celebrate their anniversary at some special family gatherings, one of which was a first-ever reunion with their entire family.

Their four children are Janet (Ed) Brown, Betty (Mitch) Simon, Nancy (Kevin) Dunbar and Andrew (Ruth) Royer. Their blessings also include nine grandchildren, Krista, Rob, Michael, Samuel, Melody, Tabitha, Ben, Ethan and Aaron; and seven great-grandchildren, Adam, Emma, Katie Jo, Nicholas, Macie, Myles and James.

Merle and Wilma have lived and worked in the Quincy area all of their married lives; the community they are happy to call their home. … “The greatest of these is love.”