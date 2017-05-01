Posted on May 1, 2017 in Community

Don’t bite on that rumor, Quincy Senior Center board president says

The Quincy Senior Center’s enthusiastic supporters were busy Saturday morning running a fundraiser for the center, an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, and one of them, Nanette Hemberry, wants to dispel a rumor about the center’s lunch program.

Several people, she said on Friday, have said they heard the lunch program for seniors is shutting down, but that is not true.

“We are still doing lunches,” said Hemberry, president of the board of directors for the Senior Center, which is at 522 F St. SE.

She said she is concerned about the rumor because it might keep people away instead of continuing to come in for good food and camaraderie three days a week. Each person who doesn’t come for lunch adds to the challenge of maintaining the viability of the lunch program.

“We had a board meeting, and we are committed to providing lunches through June,” Hemberry said, “and I don’t see that changing.”

Anyone 50 and over or a guest can go to lunch there, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No reservation is needed. The price for Senior Center members is $5, and for nonmembers it is $6. “So it pays to be a member,” Hemberry said.

The food is made fresh; for instance, for French dip day, the center’s cooks make their own rolls and roast the beef themselves, she said.

Often, people who come in for lunch stay a while and visit – it’s like a family environment, Hemberry said. Lately, the average turnout is about 24 for lunch, and more than that are needed for the lunch program to break even.

Hemberry said the board has ideas to add services at the center and has applied for several grants. If one of the grants comes through, the Senior Center could add Friday lunches back into the mix.

Another goal is to get a van to pick up people who can’t drive to the center, and the board is also looking at delivering meals.

Saturday morning at the breakfast fundraiser for the Senior Center, Pam Barrow, who teaches SAIL classes at the center, was helping out with the meal and specially made cinnamon rolls and said, “We do what we can – we just love it.”

At 10:30 a.m., the breakfast crowd of about 35 had thinned out, but a brunch crowd was still expected to come in.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com