Posted on Mar 27, 2017 in News

Academy offers inside look at law enforcement

At the upcoming Columbia Basin Multi-Agency Citizens’ Academy, a Taser demonstration is on the program for Saturday, “demo day,” but no one will have to be a stun gun test subject, says Quincy Chief of Police Bob Heimbach. And you wouldn’t want to be, because getting hit by a stun gun hurts – a lot. He knows; he has tried it, he said.

The Citizens’ Academy will feature dozens of law enforcement topics for regular citizens to learn about April 6 to May 18 in classes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday nights, and two Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s not a course to become a sheriff’s deputy; rather, it’s a chance to see how law enforcement agencies work, firsthand with real officers.

“Really the goal behind it is going to be giving people the opportunity to come inside our world,” he said, and see “how we accomplish things on behalf of the community.”

The classes, which will be held at the ATEC building at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake, are being organized by Heimbach, Moses Lake Chief of Police Kevin Fuhr, Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones and Ephrata Chief of Police Mike Warren.

Quincy police are partnering on this event with Moses Lake, Ephrata and the Sheriff’s Office to “get more bang for our buck,” Heimbach said. “We share so many resources anyway, it’s a natural fit.”

There are nine sessions, each with multiple topics lined up, but it is not required that attendees make it to every session. The setting might seem academic, but the topics will be anything but dry.

“We wanted to make it fun for folks to attend,” Heimbach said.

Some of the topics and activities planned include: the use of force; school resource officers; drug investigations; a jail tour; criminal prosecutions with Grant County Prosecutor Garth Dano; a presentation by Grant County Superior Court Judge David Estudillo; a shooting simulator; domestic violence investigations; a driving simulator; and Block Watch.

Attendance is free, but the number of participants is limited, and there is an application process. Those selected will have to meet some basic requirements, including being 18 years or older, having no felony or misdemeanor convictions, not being the subject of a pending criminal investigation case and not being the respondent of a no-contact order or protection order.

Quincy residents with questions or wishing to apply may contact Sgt. Chris Lafferty at 787-4718 or stop in at the police station at C Street SW and First Avenue SW.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com