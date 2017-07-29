Posted on Jul 29, 2017 in News

Accidents on White Trail raise concern

Rod and Rita Luce don’t usually hear the accidents on the section of White Trail Road, otherwise known as Road 5 NW, near their home, perhaps because their house is a good way back from the road. Sometimes, the first thing they notice are the lights of emergency vehicles.

On the morning of Sunday, July 16, in their home, west of Road R NW, they were awakened by the sound of a medical helicopter.

Rising to see what the commotion was, Rod Luce looked south to his field and saw a white car on its roof. It had left the road and crashed in his field, on the north side of White Trail Road.

From what he could find out as the sun rose over the frightening scene, Luce said the rollover accident injured a little girl and a mother. The girl was taken away in an ambulance, and the mother was brought up to the helicopter that had landed in Luce’s field and flown to Wenatchee.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a traffic accident was reported on July 16 at 5:41 a.m. at 18234 Road 5 NW, Quincy. An ambulance transported at least one person to a hospital. No other details were available.

Luce said the previous accident in the same area also involved a young mother.

Each accident along this stretch of White Trail has added to Luce’s concern.

“I am aware of at least one accident per year since I moved into this house in April of 2005,” Luce wrote in an email.

In 2011, an apple truck tipped over in the same area – the east-west portion of White Trail between Road R NW and Road S NW. Once, he and Rita narrowly avoided what would have been a disastrous accident in front of their house, he said. They were stopped and signaling for a left turn into their driveway when a semi-truck behind them approached rapidly. Oncoming vehicles prevented them from turning left, out of the way of the semi, until the last second. The semi stopped at a point past their driveway.

White Trail Road is a well-known and popular bypass – a way for through traffic to avoid the city of Quincy, where the speed limit is 35 mph and there is a stoplight at the intersection of State Route 28 and SR 281. Whether motorists heading east and south down SR 28 to 281 really do save time using White Trail Road, avoiding a slowdown in Quincy, is not clear.

White Trail Road runs between farms and orchards but is a more developed road than an ordinary rural, county road. The speed limit is 60 mph on much of it. Yet there are numerous driveways on White Trail as well as curves that require drivers’ attention.

Rod Luce has been counting the rollover wrecks lately – four since the middle of April.

The white car, in Luce’s reconstruction of the accident on July 16, was the first one to come to a stop on his property. Viewing the gouged field and exposed soil, Luce pieced together a scenario of the accident: The car seems to have been headed eastbound on White Trail and drifted right and off the pavement at the same curve where other vehicles have crashed. If the driver jerked the steering wheel left to get back on the pavement, overcorrection might have sent the car left, across the oncoming lane and down into the field. The front may have struck the ground so hard it flipped the car end over end and onto its roof.

From his view of the factors involved in the accidents, he said, “almost all of the accidents have occurred because the eastbound car did not complete the curve, got onto the soft shoulder and lost con-trol.” The conditions have not been bad: clear days, no wind, rain or traffic. Probably, driver inattention and speed have been factors.

The ditch along the south edge of the road bears the signs of multiple crashes: tire tracks, shattered glass, auto parts, smashed sagebrush, a shredded reflector post and a fence post bent to nearly 45 degrees.

On Friday, July 21, Luce wondered aloud whether the road could be improved to allow drivers who may have been traveling too fast or didn’t notice the bend in the road to get back in their lane. Maybe the county can do something “before there is a fatality,” he said.

If the shoulder were widened and raised, for instance, drivers would have more of a chance to react and steer safely back into their lane. Luce would like to see the speed limit reduced on White Trail from Road S to R, stepping it down from 60 mph to 45 mph, before drivers reach the 35 mph zone a little further east.

Rod Luce’s concern is safety. He wrote in an email: “We don’t need anyone to die in front of our house, and we really don’t want to die turning into our driveway. 45 mph through this 1 mile stretch would help with traffic on that turn, and would help reduce the traffic speed between Q and R along the golf course.”

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com