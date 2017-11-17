Posted on Nov 17, 2017

Alan Rasmussen to retire from coaching

After 25 years as head coach of the Quincy Jacks boys tennis team, Alan Rasmussen has announced his retirement.

Rasmussen, a P.E. teacher at Monument Elementary School, is not only hanging it up at the tennis courts, he will leave his posts as junior-high coach in basketball and football as well. He will continue to teach at MES, “for at least another 10 years,” he says.

Time is very precious for Rasmussen nowadays. His dad is in his eighties, and his mom passed away a couple of weeks ago.

“Now is a great time to be able to help my dad out,” he says. “Down in Sunnyside is where they live at and that will give me more time to spend with them.”

The use of the plural is just one of the hints that these are hard news to swallow for the normally upbeat Rasmussen.

”Even as old as I am, it still hits ya,” he says, “because you just have that many more nice times with your family.”

But even as one door closes, another one opens. Rasmussen and “my number one fan,” as he calls his wife, Jacque, are the proud grandparents of a baby girl, named after his mom.

“Fifth generation that we have someone carry that name,” he says with a smile.

A coach now for a couple of generations, he mentions as one of his biggest thrills having been able to coach two of his children. Cameron Rasmussen went to state three times, taking second place in doubles one year with Dylan Fries. Ciara went to districts twice, missing out on state by a couple of points. The third child, Chris, played other sports in high school, until the tennis bug bit him after graduation.

“We just finished playing a tennis tournament in Wenatchee last week, in doubles,” Alan Rasmussen says.

Coaching is still a passion of his, but now it’s the Rasmussen family’s turn, who spent many years watching him go on road trips almost year-round.

“I have been enjoying it since I have been here in Quincy,” said Rasmussen, who also coached a couple of years at Medical Lake early on in his career.

“It’s really neat at the junior-high level, like when I was coaching the B team for basketball, to see them from not being able to dribble the ball, to see them run plays and being able to score a basket,” he said. “It’s the highlight for some of them.”

Something similar happens in tennis, Rasmussen said. It’s a kick to watch a student pick up a racket for the first time in ninth-grade and be able to compete with players from the Yakima area who are club players and who have played for years.

It’s great to see students realize that hard work pays off every time.

“To see kids advance to state in tennis, that was really rewarding,” he said. “We always wanted to keep it fun but there was always this element of ‘if you work for it, you are going to achieve it.’”

Rasmussen says there is never a right time to quit and his decision is no exception. Players on his team are showing some promise, so leaving them behind is tough, knowing he will be missing out on their success.

“I will just have to be out there showing my support still, even though I won’t be out there every day,” he said.

Despite his decision, he still sees a future for himself in coaching, if only within the family. The grandbabies may grow up to like tennis, he says, and if things change in the future, he might grab a whistle again and coach more than just relatives.

“You meet so many neat kids in this,” he said.

One such neat kid is now his son-in-law. Blake VanDyke played for Rasmussen.

“As he went through school, I got to see what a fine young man he was,” he says. “And he met Ciara on the tennis court. I coached him 9-12 grade and my daughter ended up marrying him. Small world.”

Marrying the right person was vital for the length of his career, says Alan, who thanks Jacque for years of support as he traveled the state pursuing his passion, spending weekends and long hours on trips to tournaments in three different sports.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do this nearly this long if it wasn’t for her,” he said. “And she would support the kids. I would turn around and she would have the big ol’ bucket of waters and snacks and things like that.

He later added, “Without her, I wouldn’t have been anywhere.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com