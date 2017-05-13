Posted on May 13, 2017 in News

Applicant screenings for QHS post set

Screenings of about half a dozen candidates for the position of Quincy High School principal have been set for May 18, superintendent of Quincy Valley schools John Boyd said.

The screenings will be followed by a round of interviews the following week, around May 25.

The search began with seven candidates, of which four made the first cut and are still in the running. The initial timeline called for a principal to be selected by mid-April, but last month the school district decided to bring in a head-hunting firm to add names to the candidate pool.

The firm has added at least one more name to the pool so far, and it has contacted all candidates still in the running and submitted a questionnaire to them.

School employees from across the district, as well as community members participate in the process, with several committees (interview committee, screening committee) helping throughout the vetting process.

A draft of the interview timeline, submitted by the district, shows that the committees are comprised of local pastors such as Daniel Castillo, teachers such as Mike Wallace of the high school, school administrators such as the junior high’s principal Scott Ramsey, district administrators (including Boyd and assistant superintendent, Nik Bergman) coaches such as track coach David Stoddard and golf coach Chris Trevino, and teachers’ union representatives such as Susan Rose.

“Our optimism is growing on the candidate pool,” Boyd said. “Until we screen and interview people we will not know, but we are hopeful.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com