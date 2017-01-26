Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 26, 2017 in News

Arrests made in shooting death

Law enforcement authorities have arrested five men in connection with the shooting death of Jill Sundberg, 31, a Quincy resident, whose body was found southwest of George on Dec. 22, 2016.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday, Jan. 24, that a team consisting of Grant County Sheriff’s Office Detectives/Deputies, Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Detectives and U.S. Marshals worked together during the investigation and subsequent arrest of:

• Gustavo Tapia Rodriguez, 39, charged with murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree;

• Ambrosio Mendez Villanueva, 25, charged with murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree;

• Julio Mendez Villanueva, 25, charged with murder in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree;

• Fernando Marcos Gutierrez, 33, charged with being a material witness along with immigration charges;

• Salvador Espinoza Gomez, 24, charged with being a material witness, and possession of a firearm, drug charges, as well as immigration charges.

According to witness accounts, GCSO said, the victim, Sundberg, was in an argument with the alleged shooter, Rodriguez, at the Shady Tree RV Park, on the evening in question. Shortly after the argument, she was reportedly taken against her will to the location where her body was later discovered. She was reportedly shot 13 times, GCSO said.

Sheriff Tom Jones said, “This was an immense collaborative effort between responding agencies. Our sincerest thanks to all and continued prayers to the Sundberg family for their senseless loss.”

By Post-Register Staff