Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News

ASL Idol a quiet riot at PAC

Sixteen students at Quincy High School made some noise by not saying a thing.

The students, all girls, organized and performed at the first ASL Idol, a showcase of songs performed in American Sign Language.

The show occurred recently at the Performing Arts Center of the school, and in attendance, in addition to parents and friends, were students from the ASL class at Eastmont High School, as well as a few deaf people.

“It was really intimidating,” said Paige Lubach, one of the students who performed that night. Knowing that the people in the seats could understand what you were signing and could tell whether it was correct made it intimidating, she added.

“This is the first ever Sign Idol,” Avery Vander Veen added, “So if we put on a bad performance, people weren’t going to come back next year. And by watching us, people might want to join ASL, so it’s kind of a big thing and it’s kind of scary to know that.”

Lubach and fellow performers Vander Veen and Yesenia Rubalcava, all sophomores, agreed: the fear turned quickly into excitement. The deaf folks in the audience loved the show.

“Quincy is such a small, populated place for deaf people,” Lubach said, “Having a performance put on just for deaf people, I think that really meant a lot to them.”

Work for the show began a month before the actual performance, said Amanda Doncaster, ASL teacher at Quincy High School.

“That was the risk: We hadn’t done anything like this before, so being brave enough to put it all together in a month,” Doncaster said.

Students organized, engineered and performed in the show.

“If the kids weren’t committed to it, it wasn’t going to happen, Vander Veen said. “Like in Moses Lake, they were going to do a Sign Idol but the kids weren’t committed, so they didn’t do it.”

The show contained 16

performances, including Rubalcava signing “Imagine,” John Lennon’s classic song, with four other students joining in as the song progressed, which really impressed the Eastmont audience, she said.

Earlier in the show, Lubach and Vander Veen performed “Marry You,” complete with a double bouquet toss at the end of the song. All students chose their own songs and practiced in their own time.

“Everybody did great, and that really helped us with our confidence,” Rubalcava said. “Performing up on stage, the stage fright just went away.”

ASL is not hand-English, it’s its own language, with different rules and structure, Doncaster said, adding that it qualifies as a foreign language, the same as French or Spanish.

Taking the English words and changing them to ASL, and making the interpretation come to life through expression and body language is a challenge, she said.

“Expressions are a lot,” Lubach said, “because you have to show them what it feels like, the feeling of the song, and how it makes you feel.”

Rubalcava agreed.

“You can’t sign a song without having any expression,” she said. “Expression is key.”

No boys participated in the show, although the ASL II class to which the girls belong has four boys in it.

“I think we girls are just more committed,” Vander Veen said. Classmate Trevor Moloso worked as the show’s camera operator, taping the event.

There might be more boys next year, Doncaster said, since a few boys from ASL I have already approached her with songs they want to do if the show returns in 2018.

In addition to showcasing their ASL ability, the girls, all 16 of them, wanted to showcase their hometown, as well.

When QHS students go on to compete at ASL events, Quincy tends to be the smallest school there, Doncaster said, so it’s fun to show what a small school can do, particularly in front of ASL students from Eastmont, a much bigger school from next-door Douglas County.

“I went to Eastmont’s Sign Idol, and it was so impressive,” Rubalcava said. “So when I heard they were coming here, it was really intimidating. And they really liked it.”

Not many schools in the area offer ASL or the college credits that go with it at Quincy High, let alone a performance for students to sign songs, Doncaster said.

“We really showed them that we can do this,” Lubach said.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com