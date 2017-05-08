Posted on May 8, 2017 in News

Attorney general files suit against local onion packing shed, manager

Washington’s attorney general, Bob Ferguson, announced on April 26 that he is accusing a local agricultural company and one of its managers of violating Title VII of the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Washington Law Against Discrimination including sexual harassment of female workers, discriminatory hiring practices and retaliation against workers who reported the alleged improper conduct.

In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington, Ferguson alleges that the operation and policies of the Grant County company, Horning Brothers LLC, allowed one of its foremen, Hermilo Cruz, to sexually harass and discriminate against female employees for several years, according to a press release by the attorney general’s office.

The complaint alleges that Horning Brothers knew or should have known about Cruz’s conduct. The complaint accuses the company and Cruz of retaliating against employees who rejected Cruz’s advances or complained about his conduct. Employees who reported the conduct were reprimanded, discharged or not rehired the following season, according to the press release.

“Low-wage agricultural workers are part of a vulnerable population with limited resources. They deserve to be heard,” Ferguson said in the press release. “No woman should be forced to accept sexual harassment as a condition of her employment.”

The company, in an email to The Quincy Valley Post-Register on May 2, said: “The matter is in litigation and is being handled by our attorneys. We will not be making any public statements about the lawsuit at this time. The safety and well-being of our employees is of the upmost importance to us. We strive to provide an safe and healthy environment for everyone.”

The case

The attorney general’s press release continues:

As of 2015, there were nearly 100,000 agricultural workers in Washington state, with women comprising about 28 percent of them. Sexual harassment in the agricultural industry is “an occupational hazard” that has a profound impact on women’s ability to work safely and productively in the industry, according to the University of Washington School of Public Health’s Pacific Northwest Agricultural Safety & Health Center.

Horning Brothers operates an onion packing shed where Cruz is the foreman. The complaint alleges that since at least 2012, the company and Cruz only hired women to sort onions on the packing line and limited the hiring of women for other positions.

The attorney general’s investigation began last year and involved interviews with multiple witnesses and victims. The case was referred to the AGO by the Northwest Justice Project.

Multiple sorters were allegedly subjected to unwelcome and sometimes severe and pervasive sexual advances from Cruz

Cruz and Horning Brothers are accused of reprimanding, firing or failing to rehire employees who rejected Cruz’s advances or complained to others – including the owners of the company – about the foreman’s behavior.

The attorney general’s office is accusing the company and Cruz of multiple violations of the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Washington Law Against Discrimination for discriminatory and segregated hiring practices, sexual harassment, aiding and abetting illegal conduct and retaliation against employees.

The complaint seeks court orders to halt the illegal practices, damages for victims and costs and fees for the state’s lawsuit.

Whom to contact

Colleen Melody, the Wing Luke Civil Rights Unit chief, and Assistant Attorney General Patricio Marquez are leading the case. Any person who believes he or she has information about this case should contact the Civil Rights Unit at 1-844-375-1217 or by email at civilrights@atg.wa.gov.

A Spanish version of the press release is available at www.atg.wa.gov.

By Post-Register Staff