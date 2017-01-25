Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 25, 2017 in Community

Auction to raise money for QHS students

With three auctions and a dinner, the community of Quincy will open the year –and its checkbooks – in support of teenagers.

The first Back The Jacks fundraiser will occur Feb. 4 at the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center, across the street from Akins. The event is organized by Quincy High School Athletic Director Kaycie Tuttle and the money will go toward high school clubs, activities and the Associated Student Body.

Activities and clubs that will benefit include sports, the drama club and the chess club. Teams and clubs that donate baskets to the auction get to reap money raised in auctioning that basket, Tuttle added.

The fundraiser is the brainchild of Quincy schools chief John Boyd, Tuttle said.

“He put me in charge of it, because we need money,” she quipped.

In addition to a silent auction and a live auction, there will be a paddle auction and a dinner.

Tickets are $30 and the event will serve alcohol, so no children are allowed. Tickets are for sale at Quincy Hardware and Lumber.

Tuttle said she hoped to see the event raise $5,000. “We want to make it fun so people will want to come back,” she said.

“The ticket money will go toward paying everything off, like food and stuff,” she said. “The money that we make at the thing will be all profit.”

The Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center is at 115 F St. SW. Quincy Hardware and Lumber is at 23 E St. SE.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com