Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Sports

Baseball gleans positives from visit by state champion Selah

They knew the assignment was tough, but the Jacks showed up and battled hard against the defending state champions Selah Vikings last Saturday.

The Jacks hung tough until the fourth inning in the first game of the doubleheader, managing to stay tied 1-1, until defensive miscues cost them the game. Selah prevailed 11-1.

“We played really, really well,” head coach Andy Harris said of his Jacks. “We just kind of fell off toward the end. You can see how good they are when we make a couple of errors and they put up more runs on the board.”

In the second game of the doubleheader, the Jacks took an early 2-0 lead before surrendering 11 runs in the top of the second, en route to a 26-2 loss to the Vikings.

Kade Schutzmann went 2-of-3 with a single, Cody Kehl had a run batted in and Noah Tarango had another.

“I was impressed with how we came out in the second game. We got ahead, we battled, but again, lots of walks and lots of errors.”

Playing these good teams is how the team will learn what it is made of, Harris said.

The team’s energy was OK during the doubleheader, Harris said, noting that there might be room for improvement there, and also on the pitching staff.

“We don’t have as much pitching depth as we have had,” Harris said. “We are going to have pitching depth in the future but (we) are young this year.”

Harris had high praise for his pitchers, particularly Doug Tobin, who started Game 1 of the doubleheader against the Vikings, going four and one-third innings, giving up six runs, two earned with five strikeouts and five walks.

“With Doug on the mound we can beat anybody, and we saw that today,” Harris said. “Cody (Kehl) can pitch well, too, he just had some tough plays behind him. We will come back.”

The emphasis from now on to the rest of the year will be to work on defense, particularly fielding groundballs.

“So when we get into those tight situations, we don’t feel tight because we have taken a lot of groundballs and we are ready to play,” Harris said. “That is the biggest thing for us: If we play catch and field groundballs, we can beat any team.”

Before the Vikings arrived, the team lost a heartbreaker to Prosser, 9-8. The Jacks led 9-2 in the bottom of the seventh, before surrendering six runs.

“That last inning was a perfect storm and we just couldn’t get the outs we needed to, but this team is full of fighters,” Harris wrote on a text message after the game.

“We weren’t as crisp as we usually are at the plate with bunts or on the bases, and that falls on me,” Harris added. “I didn’t have us as prepared as we needed to be and that cost us in the end.”

After the Vikings left town, the team played North Mason in a strange road doubleheader Wednesday. Quincy faced the Bulldogs at 4 p.m. in Ephrata and then the Tigers took the field against their visitors from Belfair.

Results weren’t available prior to press time.

Next up after the game against the team from Mason County is a doubleheader against East Valley Yakima Saturday at 11 a.m. on the road.

“It’s kind of like those Othello games,” said Harris, referring to a split against the Huskies earlier this season. “The type of game where we go and surprise people and show them what we are made of.”

He then added, “I still see us as a playoff team; we gotta get the wins that are there.”

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com