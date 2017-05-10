Posted on May 10, 2017 in Sports

Baseball sharpens up for seniors in split with Ephrata

To hear some of the Quincy Jacks tell it, the game still had

to be played, but there could only be one outcome.

Ephrata had taken Game 1 of the doubleheader, 8-5, so

the second game, the last regular-season home game for

the seniors, had to go Quincy’s way.

It was a rare case of a game that was almost moot (both

teams had already qualified for the playoffs) and a must win

at the same time. “It’s Senior Night,” senior

Marco Cisneros said after the game. “It was going to be one

of our last games together, so we had to go out and make a

statement.” And that’s just what they

did, thumping the Tigers 12-4 to earn a split against their

archrivals.

Kade Schutzmann went 5 and two-thirds innings giving

up two earned runs on six hits, seven walks, one strikeout

and a hit batter. Batting, he went 2-for-3 with a single

and two runs scored. He was hit by a pitch twice.

Cody Kehl homered to straightaway left field in the

bottom of the fifth, to give Quincy an 8-1 lead, and a

two-run single to leave things 12-4. He also had a single and

scored three runs, going 4-for- 4 on Game 2.

Doug Tobin had two runs batted in, a single, a walk and

a stolen base.

The Jacks had to “leave it all on the field” for their upperclassmen,

Cisneros said. Cisneros went 2-for-3 in

Game 1 with two doubles. It wasn’t just that it was Senior

Day, but it could be the last time they get to play the

dreaded felines from 15 miles to the northeast.

“Hopefully we get to see them sometime soon,” said

Noah Tarango, a sophomore.

Tarango had an RBI and two singles in Game 2.

Despite the split, the players seemed happy with the result,

but above all, happy with the fact that a season that looked

sunken at 1-8 ended with a 9-9 record and a playoff berth.

“We wanted to make the playoffs,” Tarango said.

The statement the team wanted to make wasn’t just

directed at the Tigers, but to anyone taking Quincy lightly,

Cisneros said.

“We don’t want to be thought of as the team that’s

‘Just Quincy’” he said. Next up for the Jacks was a

playoff matchup at East Valley- Yakima on Wednesday. Results weren’t available prior to press time.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com