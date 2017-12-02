Posted on Dec 2, 2017

Baseball, softball team up for camp

The actual diamonds may be sprinkled with snow and frost, but the games are anything but over.

The softball and baseball programs at Quincy High School have unveiled plans for an indoor winter camp for children grades K-6, starting Dec. 19-21, 9 a.m.-noon, at Quincy High School.

“We are going to be working on every aspect of both baseball and softball,” said Andy Harris, head coach of the baseball program at QHS.

Pauline Baughman, head coach of the softball program at QHS said elementary school students will be given fliers with the details of the camp to take home as the date approaches.

Baughman said that holding a joint baseball-softball camp would create unity between the two teams and the two programs.

Harris agreed, adding that the youth programs are key for the future success of the varsity teams.

“Quincy for 15, 20 years had some pretty solid youth programs. I’m not trying to fault anybody, but it’s gone down a little bit,” Harris said. “So we are trying to work with (youth baseball coach) Bart (Yeates) and (youth) teams to get it to go back up.”

The programs are looking for volunteers to help out at camp and beyond.

“We are in this for the long haul,” said Harris.

“This isn’t a one-year-plan, or like we are going to have this camp, flash-in-the-pan and then it’s gone,” Harris said. “Our goal is to build this camp year after year after year. When we grew up here, that was what was going on all the time. We want to be a part of growing that.”

As an example, Harris offered up the Little Lady Jacks basketball camp put on by fellow P.E. teacher and Quincy grad Corey Medina.

“He’s really doing a great job with that,” he said.

Camp fee is $40 per student. Students must bring their own glove. They can bring a bat if they have one,

In addition, the programs are trying to raise funds to bring motivational speaker former big-league baseball player Steve Springer to Quincy to talk about how to compete with the right mindset.

“I really feel like for our community, teaching a competitive mindset of ‘we are not going to give up on the first try,’ that is something we are trying to instill in our teams, that gritty attitude,” Harris said. “He really speaks to that, on how to excel at the next level, not just in sports, but in life.”

Details are still being worked out on how to raise the $6,000 needed to bring Springer to town. Of the money, Springer has pledged to put $3,000 back into sport programs in Quincy. In addition, he will leave dozens of his CDs for the program to sell as a fundraiser.

“He’s not as concerned with money as he is with having people there to hear the message,” Harris said.

The talk would be really beneficial for both programs, and really for all programs, Harris said of bringing Springer to Quincy.

People interested in donating may contact the baseball boosters club at 509-787-4513.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com