Posted on May 16, 2017 in Sports

Baseball’s comeback falls short against Othello

OTHELLO – The Quincy Jacks’ baseball team closed their 2017 season with a loss against a tough Othello Huskie squad, 11-6.

A win would have advanced the Jacks to the crossover game against a team from the Great Northern League. Instead, it will be Othello traveling for a Saturday showdown with a state berth at stake, while the Jacks stay home.

The game promised to be a battle, with Othello and Quincy having split nailbiters during their regular season schedule.

Instead, this time, after Quincy took a 2-1 lead, Othello took advantage of some timely hitting and some fielding miscues to score 10 unanswered runs.

The Jacks battled hard throughout the game, and broke a 1-1 tie with a grounder to center by Marco Cisneros that hopped past the second baseman and allowed Doug Tobin to score from second.

The Huskies regained the lead in the bottom of the third, taking advantage of a walk and a double to left field. The next Othello batter grounded to third but when the throw to first went wide, the two runners on base came around to score.

The Huskies would score twice more before the inning ended on a great catch by the Jacks’ shortstop to snare a line drive.

Down 5-2, in the top of the fourth inning, the Jacks put a runner on third base and only one out, but the Huskies picked the runner off.

True to their feisty nature, the Jacks continued to battle, with a single and a hit batter putting two on base with two outs, before a strikeout snuffed the threat.

In the bottom of the fourth Othello scored once more and then sat down the Jacks in order in the fifth.

It seemed like the Jacks’ reliever Kade Schutzmann was going to repeat the recipe, posting two quick outs in the bottom of the fifth, but then the wheels came off.

A two-out walk was followed by a stolen base, a single, another wide throw to first that scored a run, a balk that moved a runner to third, a grounder to third that scored another run, another single, and an RBI blooper to left-center.

By the time the inning was over, Quincy was in a seven-run hole, 9-2. It did not help that the Jacks left two runners stranded in the top of the sixth.

A walk and three singles in the bottom of the sixth put Othello ahead 11-2.

Finally, in the top of the seventh inning, with three outs between them and a long offseason, the Jacks pounced on a suddenly faltering Othello bullpen (at one point, a Huskie reliever threw one strike out of eight pitches) and scored four runs.

It started with Tobin earning a walk, and Noah Tarango unleashing a single to left. Runners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch and on the next wild pitch, Tobin scored, and Tarango moved to third.

With Brett Kooy pinch-running for Tarango, the Othello hurler walked Cisneros, putting runners on the corners. Then Klayten Northup earned a walk, loading the bases and forcing Othello to call on a second reliever. A third consecutive walk, to Daniel Chavez, left the score 11-4.

A pair of strikeouts later, the Othello reliever started 3-0 on Cody Kehl, before bringing the count to 3-2. Kehl battled, fouling off two pitches, before earning a bases-loaded walk that left the score 11-5. A battle-ready Kehl smiled at the Othello dugout from first base.

With Schutzmann at bat, the almost hitless, late-inning rally for the Jacks continued with a wild pitch that scored an ailing Northup from third base.

Trainers and coaches checked on Northup while on base, but he remained in the game, sliding head-first to score the run.

With runners on second and third, Schutzmann got hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Tobin, on his second at-bat of the inning, struck out on a 2-2 pitch, ending the game and advancing Othello.

The Jacks scored only one hit in that half inning, but managed to bat around and put a scare into the Huskies, using only hit batters, walks and wild pitches to reach base, and still managing to cut an 11-2 lead almost in half, with two outs.

And so ends a season that had its share of lows and highs both during the regular schedule and during playoffs.

The Jacks’ postseason run began with a road game at East Valley-Yakima, where the sixth-seeded visitors shocked the Red Devils with a 1-0 victory.

Tobin earned the win with a complete-game shutout, giving up four hits and four walks and five strikeouts.

Tobin also scored the game-winning run when the Red Devil pitcher dropped Cisneros’ popup.

“The team played great defensively and put constant pressure on East Valley offensively while facing a great pitcher,” Quincy coach Andy Harris wrote in a text message after the game.

The win against the Red Devils earned the Jacks a matchup, again on the road, against Ellensburg, which had won both its contests against Quincy this year. A rough first inning put the Bulldogs ahead for good, en route to a 10-0, five inning win for the hosts.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com