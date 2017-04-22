Posted on Apr 22, 2017 in Sports

Baseball’s streak hits four with sweep of Toppenish Wildcats

Showing a potent combination of pitching and hitting, the Quincy Jacks have reinserted themselves into the playoff conversation with a four-game winning streak.

The streak puts Quincy at 5-8 with five games to go as of April 15. For now the streak has a good chance of extending, with games against two-win Wapato and one-win Toppenish ahead in the calendar.

Last week, the Jacks hosted Grandview in a doubleheader, winning both ends and just missing out on a five-inning no-hitter for starting hurler Doug Tobin.

Tobin went four and two-third innings in the 15-3 victory over the Greyhounds, he gave up three runs on six walks and no hits.

Andrew, (not Armando like this reporter wrote last week;) Escalante closed the game for the Jacks in fine fashion, getting the last outs.

Tobin went 1-for-2 with a double, three runs batted in and four runs scored. Cody Kehl went 3-for-3 with two triples and three RBIs. Gage Stephens went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Noah Tarango went 2-for-2 with a single and an RBI. Daniel Chavez went 2-for-3.

In Game 2, the one-sided slugfest turned into a pitchers’ duel, with Kade Schutzman besting his mound opponent with seven innings of one-run ball in the Jacks’ 2-1 victory. Tarango had one RBI, and Klayten Northup had two singles. Tommy Workinger drove in the winning run on a sac fly that scored Northup.

Kehl went 1-for-2 with a run scored; Chavez went 1-for-3 with a single.

Then, Tuesday, the Jacks traveled to Toppenish to face the Wildcats. The result was another slugfest, with the Jacks outmuscling their hosts by a score of 16-10.

Schutzmann went 2-for-3 with a single, a triple, two walks and two runs scored.

Cody Kehl went 4-for-5 with a single, a double, a triple and three runs scored. He fell a homer shy of the cycle.

Stephens went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer and two runs scored. Tarango went 2-for-3 with a single, a double, two walks and three runs scored. Northup went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a single, three runs and two RBIs. Chavez went 3-for-4 and Escalante went 1-2. They both scored runs for the Jacks.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com