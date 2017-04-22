Pages Menu
Facebook

Community news for the Quincy, Washington, area since 1949

Categories Menu

Advertisement for Windermere

Posted on Apr 22, 2017 in Sports

Baseball’s streak hits four with sweep of Toppenish Wildcats

Showing a potent combination of pitching and hitting, the Quincy Jacks have reinserted themselves into the playoff conversation with a four-game winning streak.
The streak puts Quincy at 5-8 with five games to go as of April 15. For now the streak has a good chance of extending, with games against two-win Wapato and one-win Toppenish ahead in the calendar.
Last week, the Jacks hosted Grandview in a doubleheader, winning both ends and just missing out on a five-inning no-hitter for starting hurler Doug Tobin.
Tobin went four and two-third innings in the 15-3 victory over the Greyhounds, he gave up three runs on six walks and no hits.
Andrew, (not Armando like this reporter wrote last week;) Escalante closed the game for the Jacks in fine fashion, getting the last outs.
Tobin went 1-for-2 with a double, three runs batted in and four runs scored. Cody Kehl went 3-for-3 with two triples and three RBIs. Gage Stephens went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. Noah Tarango went 2-for-2 with a single and an RBI. Daniel Chavez went 2-for-3.
In Game 2, the one-sided slugfest turned into a pitchers’ duel, with Kade Schutzman besting his mound opponent with seven innings of one-run ball in the Jacks’ 2-1 victory. Tarango had one RBI, and Klayten Northup had two singles. Tommy Workinger drove in the winning run on a sac fly that scored Northup.
Kehl went 1-for-2 with a run scored; Chavez went 1-for-3 with a single.
Then, Tuesday, the Jacks traveled to Toppenish to face the Wildcats. The result was another slugfest, with the Jacks outmuscling their hosts by a score of 16-10.
Schutzmann went 2-for-3 with a single, a triple, two walks and two runs scored.
Cody Kehl went 4-for-5 with a single, a double, a triple and three runs scored. He fell a homer shy of the cycle.
Stephens went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer and two runs scored. Tarango went 2-for-3 with a single, a double, two walks and three runs scored. Northup went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a single, three runs and two RBIs. Chavez went 3-for-4 and Escalante went 1-2. They both scored runs for the Jacks.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com

Share This Story!Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on LinkedInPrint this pagePin on PinterestShare on Tumblr