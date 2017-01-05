Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 5, 2017 in News

Basin water demands will shift with climate, state forecast says

Any way you look at it, change is coming to Columbia Basin water supplies and demands. So users had best be ready.

Wetter winters and drier summers — along with a handful of other climate-change factors — will likely force increased water storage over the next 20 years to irrigate crops and supply cities across the region, says a long-term supply forecast issued Thursday by the Office of Columbia River (OCR), a division of the state Department of Ecology.

But, depending on the season and Basin location, those same climate changes could also produce less water demand over the next two decades due to shorter irrigation seasons, improvements to irrigation technology and a switch from high-demand pasture to low-water crops.

The 2016 Columbia River Basin Long-Term Water Supply and Demand Forecast is compiled every five years from data collected over the previous decade and helps predict water use through 2035. The forecast assists the state in directing water-supply funding and projects to areas that need them most, said the forecast.

“This forecast improves our understanding of future surface water supplies,” said the report. “Though it cannot answer all questions related to water supply and demand … it does highlight the main changes that can be expected.”

The forecast summarizes expected changes in:

• Climate: Increasing temperatures (from 2 to 8 degrees Fahrenheit) and shifts in precipitation (as high as a 13 percent increase or decrease) that could produce wetter winters, drier summers, declining snowpacks, earlier snowmelt and longer periods of low-water flows in rivers and streams.

• Economics: Some crops — such as apples and cherries — have seen a surge in plantings, but total ag acreage in the Columbia Basin is expected to remain stable, with hay and grain crops covering most acres. A 6 percent increase in specialty crops such as wine grapes, blueberries and tree fruit is predicted by 2035.

• Water management: More water storage capacity from several planned projects will help reduce water users’ vulnerability to drought and supply water to new uses, including expanded irrigated crop acreage.

Fluctuating rain and snow amounts will produce a wide range of changes to annual water demands, said the forecast. A decrease of up to 6 percent could result due to wetter winters and springs and a projected shift to more water-efficient crops. Increases in demand of up to 4 percent could result from expanded acreage and water-storage projects.

Meanwhile, demands for municipal and domestic water could increase by as much as 18 percent by 2035, said the forecast. The increase will be due to the area’s growing population over the next 20 years.

And an increase in energy demands for the entire Columbia River Basin — from homes to data centers to irrigation pumps — could range from 12 to 25 percent, requiring additional instream flows for hydropower generation.

The forecast is “a useful tool for water management as climate and water availability change,” said the report. It will help OCR maintain and enhance “eastern Washington’s economic, environmental and cultural prosperity in the future.”

Mike Irwin, The Wenatchee World