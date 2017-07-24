Posted on Jul 24, 2017 in News

Bench salutes memory of legendary coach Woodworth

Legendary Quincy coach Bob Woodworth received one more tribute last week, when a bench carrying his name and that of his wife was installed at Colockum Ridge Golf Course.

Woodworth, a successful basketball coach in his own right – the main court at Quincy High School is named after him – was also a golf coach and a longtime aficionado of the sport.

“He loved golf,” his son Bruce said. “If you wanted to find Dad during the summer, this is where he would be. His love for golf is what made us think about doing this.”

Thinking about Bob Woodworth means thinking about Quincy, said Bruce, and although none of his children live in Quincy – the nearest one is in East Wenatchee, another one in Spokane and another one in Portland – the connection and the bond with the city has remained strong.

“We wanted to let people know we loved our dad and respected this community,” he said.

Both Woodworth and his wife, Barb, loved to golf. They were both teachers in the Quincy School District until they retired in 1974 (Barb) and 1978 (Bob). They have both since passed away.

The bench carries both their names, and it faces away from the course, so that people arriving can see the bench and the inscription on it. The bench sits next to the flagpole near the putting green, and it reads: In loving memory of Bob and Barb Woodworth.

“We wanted something durable enough to stand here, and big enough to allow two to three people to sit on it,” said Laurel Woodworth, the wife of Bruce’s brother Mark. “We wanted to make sure we did a good job.”

The bench is made of weather-resistant plastic resin, and it proved irresistible to a 6-year-old who wandered by and sat without so much as an excuse-me.

“This is what we bought it for,” Mark Woodworth said. “If he goes to school here, and makes it to high school, he’s going to see the name in the gymnasium and he’s going to say, ‘Hey, I have seen the name at the golf course, and met the family, too.’”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com