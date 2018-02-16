Posted on Feb 16, 2018

Bittersweet harvest for boys wrestling at regional tourney

Quincy’s boys wrestling team returned from regionals in Spokane Valley celebrating its progress but also wondering what might have been.

The squad qualified two wrestlers to state, plus one alternate, an improvement over last year, where just one wrestler made the trip to Tacoma.

This year Victor Tafoya finished third at 170 lbs. and Ruben “Boy” Vargas finished third at 220 lbs. Both qualified to the big dance outright. Devon “El Tigre” Salcedo qualified as an alternate after finishing fifth at 138 lbs.

Nevertheless, what stuck in the minds of the Jack wrestlers was how close they came to taking a more substantial contingent to the Tacoma Dome.

The first four wrestlers in every weight class qualified, with the fifth-place finisher earning an alternate spot. Quincy had two wrestlers finish sixth.

The result left many a Jack wrestler (and coach) feeling frustrated by the harvest of wins. Coach Greg Martinez, normally an animated presence on the sidelines, watched many matches sitting quietly in his chair.

For Vargas, the road to the Dome began by facing hometown boy Everardo Vargas of East Valley-Spokane, which hosted the tournament. Ahead 7-0, “Boy” pinned the local talent in the second round to advance to semifinals.

In the semis, Ruben Vargas lost to eventual champion Logan Reser of West Valley-Spokane by second-round pin but rebounded by defeating familiar foe Kevin Pelayo of Ephrata 8-3 to advance to the third-place match, where again he faced a hometown wrestler.

This time, Landon Hofstee wrestled Vargas, with the Quincy grappler outpointing the host 7-3.

True to his nature, Vargas took the news of his advancing to state with great calm.

“I just took it one match at a time,” Vargas said. “Listened to my music, thought about the match and nothing else, and that was it.”

Vargas wrestled his last three matches with an injured finger, but he said it did not bother him.

“I didn’t feel it when I was on the mat,” he said.

Vargas, a sophomore, makes his state tournament debut Friday afternoon at 1:12 p.m. against Renton’s Mike Richardson. The winner wrestles the winner of the match between Brendan Nguyen of Liberty-Issaquah and Dawson Lieurance of Ridgefield, around 6 p.m. that day.

Tafoya’s path to the Mat Classic began with a 9-2 victory over Alan Coumbs of Cheney. Then, in semifinals, Tafoya lost to eventual regional champion Kiran Srikanth of Pullman by tech fall, 18-3.

Tafoya rebounded by outpointing Henry Rinehart of Ellensburg 4-2 and then defeating Coumbs again, this time for the bronze medal, 10-3.

A senior, Tafoya said the goal of making it to state has stood in front of him since his freshman season.

“Since freshman year it’s been this way, doing good at districts and then losing out here,” he said of regionals. “This year, I had the mentality of, ‘you know what? let’s get it. This is your last year, this is your year.’”

Tafoya debuts in Tacoma by wrestling Colton Wheeler of Hockinson at 12:24 in the afternoon of Feb. 16.

The winner will wrestle the winner of the matchup between Payton Scott of Lynden and Gavin Potteiger of Franklin Pierce. Salcedo, a senior, began by defeating Pullman’s Josiah Smith 7-1, before losing to Zach Nguyen of Cheney, another eventual regional champion, in semis. Salcedo then lost to Gabe Fabian of Selah before beating Prosser’s Matt Hudak 6-5 after being down 5-1.

“It was my last match, and I thought I would go out with a bang,” said Salcedo, who wrestled the entire tournament with blood in one of his eyes. He said he will wait until after he’s done wrestling to check it out.

“I didn’t want a doctor telling me I couldn’t wrestle because of a messed-up eye,” he said.

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@qvpr.com