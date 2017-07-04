Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News

Bluesman returns to George with new band

A Moses Lake High School product with Seattle roots now living in Wenatchee, musician Darnell Scott is no stranger to the music scene in Washington, and that includes George.

For the sixth time, Scott and the Darnell Scott band will bring its eclectic mixture of R&B and blues, a touch of gospel and a touch of folk, to the George Community Festival on July 4.

Scott, owner of a whimsical sense of humor, credits “the crazy uncle in the back room” for introducing him to music in the early 1970s with songs by all-time greats like Jimi Hendrix and Santana.

“I didn’t even really get Jimi until later on,” he said.

As he grew up, the psychedelic sounds were replaced by Motown fare, and as he entered his middle school years, he joined his school orchestra and played the cello. As high school beckoned, so did the desire to switch to a guitar.

“The girls were paying attention to the guys playing the guitar,” he said. “Not the guy that was playing the cello.”

Nowadays, he and his band, self-described on his website as “the best-kept secret in Eastern Washington,” mix original compositions with cover tunes, with their own elements added in.

“When we cover somebody else, we do it our own way,” he said. “You don’t want to be a mechanical machine where you’re copying everyone else note by note.”

Still, the influence of those early songs he heard growing up remains in the music he’s making today.

Even the fact that he’s a blues musician is due to those early days’ sounds coming from the back room of the house.

“Remember my crazy uncle? He had a friend, his name was Willie and he was a big influence,” he said. “We used to go over to Willie’s house, and he would play nothing but the blues.”

The blues, described by Scott as stories of a good man feeling bad, is a simple type of music to learn, but “it ain’t easy.”

“I feel like through the blues I can express myself, get it all out there,” he said. “And when you play the blues, it’s you. When I hear someone play the blues, I know who that person is. You are out there and you can’t hide behind anything else.”

It’s fitting, said Scott, a Navy man, that a Fourth of July party includes a blues musician.

“It’s American, it’s part of America, and it should be celebrated,” he said.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com