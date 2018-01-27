Posted on Jan 27, 2018

Board approves agreement on Quincy hospital debt

Much of the recent meeting of the board of Grant County Public Hospital District No. 2 consisted of discussion of a variety of financial matters and began with a swearing-in. The proposed maintenance and operations levy that will be on ballots soon to be mailed to local voters was not on the agenda.

Commissioner Michele Talley took the oath of office at the start of the Jan. 22 meeting of commissioners at Quincy Valley Medical Center. Talley was up for re-election in November and garnered 97 percent of the votes cast, said CEO Glenda Bishop.

Commissioner Randy Zolman was nominated to repeat as board chair for 2018, and he accepted. Then Talley was nominated as secretary, and she accepted. The previous secretary was Don Condit. The board members then discussed their committee assignments.

Commissioner Don Condit began financial discussions with a motion to approve a Charge Master increase that could add $150,000 to $300,000 in revenue over a year. It has been five years since the previous such increase. The change would take effect at the end of January.

The second motion he discussed was a cost of living adjustment that would give raises of 2 percent to all employees in the organization. The most recent such bump to salaries was in 2012. Condit said there has been a lot of inflation in the years since and this small increase does not make up for that inflation.

“We’re a long way from catching up,” he said.

The increase he estimated to cost $70,000, which, he pointed out, was less than the expected increase in the first motion. Both motions were approved.

Zolman then gave a snapshot of QVMC’s financial performance in 2017, saying the year ended a lot better than expected, with a loss of about $530,000, while the forecast at the beginning of the year was for a loss of $1.2 million, based on numbers available then.

“So, kudos to the crew on keeping that down,” Zolman said. It’s “looking a lot better than we could have.”

In the building and grounds report, Anthony Gonzalez said he was grateful for the fact that this winter has not brought a lot of snow.

Commissioners then discussed the interlocal investment services agreement between the city of Quincy and Grant County, a landmark deal that would have the city of Quincy buy $1 million of the hospital district’s debt held by the county. The city and the county have signed off on the deal; all that remained was for the hospital district to approve.

Zolman explained some background of the deal and said that, while it is a show of support for the district, it does not change the district’s position relative to the debt cap set by the county.

Commissioner Anthony Gonzalez then gave “a big thank-you” to the city council and the city of Quincy for their investment in the public hospital.

“To all the taxpayers, we know that is getting paid back at 3.5 percent interest, so it’s not free money,” Gonzalez said. “It is going to be paid back guaranteed with interest.”

He thanked the mayor and city council for “jumping on board with our vision of keeping this facility moving forward.”

“We know that we have continued negotiations … looking for that potential partner, and I know that sooner than later that’ll be found,” Gonzalez said.

Joining forces with another medical organization in the region has been part of the view of the future for QVMC since early last year.

Bishop added her appreciation for the community members who have volunteered their time during the past year to develop the Legacy Project.

Gonzalez also thanked the Grant County commissioners for “stepping up to the plate on behalf of the citizens of Grant County to ensure they have emergency services on the west end of the county.”

Essentially, the public hospital in Quincy is owned by everyone in Grant County, he said.

Zolman specifically thanked county commissioners Cindy Carter and Richard Stevens “because they have basically sat down with us … and helped us get to the point that we are today. … And they have been very supportive of the facility all the way through.”

The interlocal agreement was approved.

Among other agenda items, Gonzalez said the new clinic supervisor did a good job with her first report. Danielle Hodge is the new supervisor for Sageview Family Care Clinic, following the departure of Lynn Trantow.

Bishop then took a moment to recognize the AZ Wells Foundation for its interest in QVMC and support. QVMC receives about $40,000 a year from the foundation as one organization it supports, she said.

Turning to a financial data sheet available at the Jan. 22 meeting, Condit asked about the accounts receivable numbers, particularly in the 180 days category, saying that figure is growing.

The longer those bills go unpaid, the tougher they are to collect, he said, “so the mission should be not to let them lapse that far.”

A figure on the report showing 14.7 percent of the total accounts receivable were aged 180 days was discussed, and it was suggested that some more detailed reports about those accounts would help.

Condit then gave an upbeat broad perspective. He said QVMC has for the past 24 months been through a lot of changes and cost-saving measures, “a tremendous amount of changes,” and yet the organization in 2017 generated almost $8.6 million in revenue. If that pace can be maintained, it should be attractive to a future partner.

“I think there is something to be said that the management team has been able to weather the storm in a lot of ways,” he said.

Even when revenues were higher, it was not unusual to see a loss for the year, he said.

“It has been a matter of balancing the program and finding things that make sense for the operation,” Condit said. “I think we are on that kind of a track, we haven’t gotten all the way there yet … but there is certainly a large base to continue to work with.”

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com