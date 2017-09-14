Posted on Sep 14, 2017

Bone marrow drive set for Saturday

The Quincy community will once again do what it does so well, uplifting a neighbor in need, this Saturday when the Quincy Farmers Market becomes the site of a bone marrow drive.

The drive, organized by Quincy Valley Lions in conjunction with BeTheMatch.org, will seek a matching donor for Sunshine Didra, longtime Lion, Quincy resident and QVPR employee.

Didra was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year. A fellow Lion, Sonia Padron, is helping coordinate and spearhead the drive, which is titled Sunshine Hope Drive and scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lauzier Park.

Padron described Didra as the kind of person “who would give you the shirt off her back. She has always been the type of person who goes the extra mile to be a positive influence in anybody’s day.”

The drive is open to anyone ages 18 to 44. The booth at the farmers market will have kits for people to conduct swabbing tests to see if they can be a match for Didra’s needed bone marrow transplant.

Padron said she’s not the only one interested in helping Didra. For starters, the Saturday event was the second one in a week. Wednesday, the Quincy Senior Center hosted a presentation and another drive for Didra.

“I’ve gotten great feedback from people willing to help and step up to the plate,” Padron said, adding that in the future, there may be a fundraiser for Didra, perhaps an auction or a dinner, to help offset medical costs of her treatment.

The treatment, so far, is going well for Didra.

“My doctor said the other day, ‘If I just saw your chart and didn’t know you had leukemia, I would say ‘this person is in really great health,’” Didra said.

She remains anemic, but her numbers are rising and her immune system is getting better, as well. She is still neutropenic, highly susceptible to infections due to a low white blood cell count “but not as bad as I was,” she said.

Didra thanked the community for the love, support and donations she has received.

“There are not enough words to express how thankful I am for all the prayers and good wishes,” she said. “People wonder why I can keep such an upbeat spirit, and it’s because of family and friends. They are holding me up.”

At the same time, Didra said, “I’m not Super Woman. There are days when I’m tired and I feel like I don’t want to have to keep doing this, but that goes away.”

Since her diagnosis, Didra has received waves of support, prayers, donations, cards, posters and messages. It all, Didra says, confirms the fact that most people are kind and loving and caring. It also says, she added, something about her hometown.

“I have always felt that Quincy is one of the best little towns in the nation,” she said. “To me, this proves it. Anytime anybody has a problem, people are stepping up.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com