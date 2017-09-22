Posted on Sep 22, 2017

Bone marrow registry drive helps save lives

It’s awkward, it’s weird, it looks funny. It also saves lives.

Swabbing the inside of your mouth four times with oversized cotton swabs may make for a strange photograph, but it also may make you the hero for someone you have never met.

The swabs determine whether you are a match for someone needing a bone marrow transplant. Becky Kallstrom, Washington ambassador for Be The Match, said the search for bone marrow matches involves patients from around the world, including a bone marrow registry drive in Quincy on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Kallstrom, a Washington State Patrol dispatcher, said another volunteer has a granddaughter in Spokane whose life was saved by a donor in Germany.

“One hundred percent match, and the little girl was battling cancer at 7 months old,” said Kallstrom, who got involved with Be The Match after a WSP trooper got diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

“She has had two bone marrow transplants,” she said of trooper Renee Padgett. “So I joined Be The Match because I wanted to volunteer and help save lives.”

If you are a match for someone and are within the ages of 18-44, Be The Match pays for all the costs involved in the bone marrow transplant. If you’re older than 44, you can still get tested, but it costs $100. The money, Kallstrom says, goes to cover the cost of additional tests needed if the older person is a match for someone.

“The doctor is going to see the age and they are going to want to run a bunch of tests, and it doesn’t matter how healthy we are,” Kallstrom said.

The cutoff age is 65, she added.

“Even then, if it’s a family member and an exact match, they will make an exception, but it’s rare,” Kallstrom said.

People can donate if they don’t suffer from an autoimmune disease, such as Sjogren syndrome or illnesses like diabetes. The entire health checklist is available online at BeTheMatch.org.

“Most people want to do the right thing and they want to save lives,” said Joyce Edie, whose sister Sunshine Didra has leukemia and awaits a bone marrow transplant.

Edie thanked the Quincy community for supporting the donor drive.

“Sunshine needs a bone marrow match, and this is critical for so many people in the nation. Even if we don’t find a match for Sunshine, maybe the Quincy Valley is saving a life today by doing this,” she said.

Besides the Saturday event at the farmers market, volunteers also met potential donors, answered questions and took cheek swabs for those who were ready to join the bone marrow donor registry Wednesday at the Quincy Senior Center.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com