Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Sports

Boys’ golf sweeps two more schools

The Quincy boys’ golf team continued its strong run of play with a sweep of Othello and Wapato at the Othello Golf Club April 24.

Quincy played the par-70 course to a score of 349, with the hosting Huskies coming in second with a score of 361 and Wapato finishing third with 431.

Trajan Trevino led the Jacks with a 79. Jesus Sosa shot an 84, Brendan Van Diest shot an 87, Luis Barragan shot an 99, Juan Aguilar shot a 112, and Travis Harris shot a 118.

“Our coaching staff is excited about the improvements our players are making,” head boys’ coach Chris Trevino wrote in an email. “Our players are trending in the right direction as we approach the postseason.”

The wins against Huskies and Wolves lifted the Quincy Jacks’ record to 8-2 overall, 5-2, in the CWAC, good enough for first place.

Othello’s Patrick Acevedo shot the day’s best round, hitting a 75. Ben Garza shot 87, Sam Acevedo shot a 97, Daniel Rivera shot a 102, and Jon Ozuna shot a 106.

Wapato’s Jacob Saiz led the Wolves with a 92. Xavier Castillo shot a 94. Enrique Carmona shot a 125 and Damarius Brown shot a 120.

Prior to the Wapato-Othello sweep, the Quincy Jacks traveled to Gamble Sands Golf Course in Brewster for a competition hosted by Chelan. Quincy took eighth place in the 15-school competition.

Glacier Peak took first with 324, followed by Othello (338), Cedarcrest (342), Wenatchee (343), Eastmont (347), Ephrata and King’s School of Shoreline (348 both), Quincy (367), Omak (375), Cascade (378), Okanogan (416), Seattle Christian (417), Chelan (428), and Wapato (480.)

Next up for the Jacks was a nonleague match with Cascade in Leavenworth two days ago, with Quincy winning by a score of 355 to 358, with Van Diest shooting an 83.

Then, May 4, they host Ellensburg and East Valley-Yakima at Colockum Ridge Golf Course.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com