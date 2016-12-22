Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Dec 22, 2016 in Sports

Boys’ hoops drop game in OT to Othello

This team deserved better.

With Kevin Rios hobbled, and the basket rim looking particularly big from long range for Othello, the Quincy Jacks managed to hang with the Huskies and take the game to overtime before yielding 68-63.

The loss left the Jacks as the sole residents of the cellar in the Central Washington Athletic Conference, with a 1-5 overall record, and 0-4 in league.

The two teams battled hard all game long, with the lead zig-zagging between Jacks and Huskies in the second half.

The two teams entered the fourth quarter embroiled in a contest of wills, with Quincy ahead 40-37. A 3-pointer for Othello tied it twenty seconds later.

A quick 8-1 run by the Huskies gave them a seven-point lead and it gave the impression that the visitors had enough momentum to turn the squeaker into a rout.

Nevertheless, a gutsy Jacks’ squad kept the Huskies in check, aided by a Daniel Chavez 3-pointer.

That’s when Kevin Rios suffered his leg injury and had to be aided off the court, with five minutes left.

Instead of wilting, the Jacks’ Gates Petersen gave the rally an extra boost with a 3-pointer of his own, dropping Othello’s lead to one point.

Two clutch free throws by Petersen gave Quincy the lead . Two more free throws by Chavez extended the Jacks’ lead to three with three minutes to go.

Othello gave Quincy a taste of their own medicine by tying it it up with a 3-pointer by Kyler Villarreal. Chavez responded with a jumper, and Villarreal answered with a second long-range bomb to give Othello a 54-53 lead.

And on they danced, puppies and bunnies, until Chavez gave Quincy a three-point lead and Othello’s Jonathan Garza answered by laying another 3-pointer.

Tied at 57, the teams went into overtime, and Othello found a second wind and managed to leave the Jacks behind.

The next day, East Valley overcame a hot start by the Jacks, and aided by another injury to Rios, took the second game of the back-to-back stretch by a score of 70-47. Rios will be out for a couple of weeks, Jacks’ head coach Wade Petersen said.

Next up is Prosser at home. Tipoff is 7 p.m. Dec. 27.

