Posted on Feb 2, 2018

Boys hoops falls just shy against Grandview at home

The Quincy Jacks boys basketball team overcame a nine-point halftime deficit and led Grandview during the third quarter before yielding to their guests by a final score of 60-56.

The loss concluded a weekend of close calls for the Jacks, who dropped a game to Wapato on the road the night before, 64-59.

Against Grandview, the Jacks had strong performances by several players, including 11 assists by Ignacio Castillo and 20 rebounds by Tyson Thornton to go along the 20 points by Gates Petersen.

Tired legs and a thin bench, missing players like big man Trajan Trevino, conspired to let Grandview regain the lead in the fourth quarter and ultimately win the game.

In addition to Petersen’s 20 points, Thornton had 18 and Max Molina added eight. Castillo and Carlos Solorio had two points each and Mike Vega had six.

“Every point was really important tonight,” coach Wade Petersen said. “We had some amazing individual play and team play tonight.”

The team started slow, and Grandview jumped to an early lead, Petersen said.

“We didn’t wake up until a few minutes into the game,” he said. The score was 32-23 Grandview at the halftime mark.

The second half was a different story, at least at first. Quincy, powered by an 8-0 run to start the third quarter (with all points coming via Gates Petersen, including two three-pointers) shrunk the lead to a single point right away.

With three minutes to go in the third quarter, a three-pointer by Molina gave the Jacks their first lead of the game.

With a minute and 11 seconds left in the third quarter, Petersen widened the lead with another trey. The last stanza of the game started with the Jacks ahead by five.

Then, in the fourth quarter, the Jacks led by as many as seven before the pendulum swung again with 5:12 left, and a three-pointer gave Grandview the lead, 44-43.

“Our guys didn’t quit,” Petersen said. “Which was great. We have been preaching to our kids all season long, ‘don’t quit, never give up, just keep trying and fighting, andyou will always have a chance to win.”

After Grandview retook the lead, the Greyhounds got ahead of the Jacks by as many as seven. The hosts kept pushing and with 1:21 left in the game, they were still within striking distance of their visitors. Two free throws gave Grandview an eight-point lead. The Jacks would shrink the lead down to four with 36 seconds to go, but would get no closer to the ‘Hounds.

After the loss to Grandview, the team traveled to Toppenish for the next-to-last game of the season Tuesday night. The Jacks lost to the Wildcats on the road, 67-40.

Next up for the Jacks is their Senior Night Friday Feb. 2 against their archrivals from the county seat. Ephrata comes to town sporting an 11-9 record, 9-8 in the CWAC, while the Jacks’ record is 1-17, 1-15 in the conference.

Petersen said the team would be ready to play Ephrata, ranked sixth in the conference.

Tip-off against the Tigers is 7:15 p.m.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com