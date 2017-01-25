Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 25, 2017 in Sports

Boys hoops plays Ellensburg tough in loss

The Quincy High School boys varsity basketball team fell into a hole early against Ellensburg, and clawed its way back into the game, before yielding 78-65.

While the Bulldogs never led by fewer than nine points after the first quarter, the Jacks impressed the crowd by finding their way back from a deep first-quarter deficit. Nevertheless, the proverbial complete game keeps eluding the gutsy Jacks, head coach Wade Petersen said.

“We were able to battle back and get it under 10 points but we just couldn’t finish the game off and get the lead,” he said. Many times this season, the Jacks have found themselves either starting fast and running out of gas, or starting slow and having to battle their way back in.

“Sometimes it’s at the beginning, sometimes it’s at the end. You need a complete game to beat many of these CWAC teams, so if you have a bad start or a bad end, or even a bad quarter in the middle, it’s going to be difficult to win.”

One bit of good news was the resurgence of Trajan Trevino, and the return of Kevin Rios. Rios missed a couple of weeks with an ankle injury. Although he has been cleared to play, he still seemed to favor his injured leg a bit, Petersen said.

“Still hurts him a little bit, but he’s a real trouper, It’s really nice to have him back in our rotation.”

Trevino “really turned the corner,” Petersen said.

“He had some good post-ups, he hit some outside shots, he really looks good lately, I really like what I’m seeing from him.”

Against Prosser, the day before the Ellensburg game, Klayton Northup took five charges in the game, a 40-point win for the Mustangs.

“I don’t think I can ever remember a kid taking five charges in one game,” Petersen said.

The improvement by players like Trevino and Northup bodes well for the team, which earlier this season endured a stretch of games with a short bench and had to rely on JV players. Now everybody is back and healthy, “full-go” as Petersen put it.

Next up for the team are two away games -at Othello Friday and East Valley-Yakima Saturday. Both teams are in same boat as Quincy, battling to stay out of the CWAC cellar. While East Valley-Yakima’s record sits at 4-8 in league and 5-9 overall, Othello’s mark is 1-11 in league and 1-13 overall. Quincy tallies a 1-11 mark in league and 2-12 overall.

“Hopefully the weather will allow us to play those,” Petersen said. About the matchup against the Othello Huskies, Petersen said the two teams should put on an entertaining contest, just like last time, when Quincy lost in overtime at home 68-63.

Against East Valley, the memories aren’t as rosy. Quincy lost to them at home 70-47.

“They stuck it to us pretty good,” Petersen said. “We are going to have to make some adjustments and try to play them a little different, too. They are always tough on the road, too.”

With the first six teams qualifying for districts and Quincy sitting a few rungs below the last seed, the playoffs still look mathematically possible, but very much a long shot, Petersen said.

“We are tied at the bottom for tenth (place) with Othello,” Petersen said. “We would have to win out and have some other things happen. I don’t think mathematically we are out but the upper echelon of teams is really, really good and they have a good record at this point.”

