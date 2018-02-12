Posted on Feb 12, 2018

Boys hoops team loses to Ephrata Tigers

Quincy came close to upsetting their archrivals from Ephrata but ultimately yielded to the felines from the county seat 60-43 last Friday.

Quincy held a slim lead in the first quarter, but Ephrata hung on and overcame the Jacks in a game that was closer than the scoreboard might lead one to believe.

The score only got out of hand when the fourth quarter neared its end and the Jacks had to foul to get the ball back after the free throws and keep the clock from expiring.

“I was really proud of our kids, they played hard until the end,” Quincy head coach Wade Petersen said.

The Quincy loss to Ephrata on Senior Night brought the curtain down on a tough season for the Jacks that nevertheless saw the Quincy team come close to earning a few Ws late in the campaign. Games against Wapato, Grandview, Toppenish and the Tigers were all close affairs in the second half.

“Toward the end of the year, we started getting a lot better,” Petersen said. “We were competitive in all those games. That’s all you can ask for. The kids continued to fight and play even though we knew at that point we were not going to make the playoffs.”

Decimated by injuries and by a punishing schedule of back-to-back games happening several weeks in a row, the Jacks ended up with a 1-19 record for the year. Seven players graduate this year.

Players like Tyson Thornton were sidelined by the injury bug, which hit Quincy early and often this year. Thornton broke his ankle playing a pickup game of basketball during the season’s first week of practice.

“Not even at practice,” Petersen said. “Just a pickup game on a Sunday. He was out half the season.”

Trajan Trevino hurt his knee on the first game of the season, came back halfway through the year and got injured again.

“It was hard to build any kind of cohesiveness in our team,” Petersen said. “We were just kind of plugging in, and trying new players at different spots.”

Only against Ephrata, on the 20th game of the season, did the Quincy Jacks suit up everyone.

“Not all fully healthy,” he said, “but they were playing. The 20th game of the year, we finally got everybody out there.”

Many times coaches see a season’s success in terms of wins and losses, Petersen said, but that’s not the only outlook.

“By that standpoint many people may think, ‘Hey, it wasn’t a very successful year, we didn’t win that many games,’ but I think there’s a lot more to Quincy and to playing sports than wins and losses.”

Petersen added that he hoped his squad was able to learn “lifelong skills” in the process of the 20-game season.

The team improved as the season wore on, Petersen added, with players taking some big strides forward in their game.

The injury bug gave a few freshmen like Mike Vega the opportunity to get some varsity experience right away.

Quincy’s improvement was capped by the league’s Sportsmanship award and an honorable mention to the All-League team for Gates Petersen, who led the team against Ephrata with 14 points. Thornton had 11 and Trevino had 10 points.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com