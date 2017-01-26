Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 26, 2017 in Sports

Boys wrestling wins three out of four at Hazen

The Quincy Jacks’ boys wrestling team made a good impression against some stiff competitors at Hazen High School last week.

The Jacks finished in third place at the Taking Down Pancreatic Cancer Duals in Renton.

The Jacks faced off against four squads, winning three of their matchups.

They also faced off against the rust of four days of canceled practices.

“You could really tell in our first match, the kids were rusty, they were tired,” said Greg Martinez, head coach for the Quincy Jacks’ boys wrestling team. “We pride ourselves on being a team that is in shape and ready to push the pace, but you could tell that the layoff had gotten to them.”

Nevertheless, the Quincy Jacks prevailed over Highline by a score of 45 to 24.

Then, the Jacks beat Oak Harbor 49-29 in the second dual of the day.

Next, they faced Bonney Lake, the No. 1-ranked team in the state at the 3A division.

Quincy lost to Bonney Lake 57-12.

“They are legit,” Martinez said.

The trip finished with a win against Renton’s Liberty Patriots, 58-18.

“The kids responded well after that defeat,” Martinez said. “They were able to shake that off, come back, wrestle hard and end the day in a victory.”

Individually, at 126 lbs., Raul Barajas went 3-1. At 132 lbs., Mario Mercado went 3-1. At 160 lbs., Tanner Wallace went 3-0 with a forfeit. At 195 lbs., Jerry Hodges went 3-1 and at 285 lbs., Rey Rubio went 3-1.

At 145 lbs., Devon Salcedo went 2-1 with a forfeit. At 152 lbs., Geo Garcia went 2-1 with a forfeit.

At 170 lbs., Victor Tafoya went 2-1 with a forfeit.

Amazingly, for a bunch of people who left behind icy roads and braved a mountain pass to make it to Renton and back, the trip was smooth and worry-free.

“We had a little bit of snow between Kittitas and Ellensburg but the pass was clear,” said Martinez, referring to Snoqualmie Pass. “Coming home we had snow on the pass, but nothing that would slow us down. We had 50 mph the whole way.”

He added, “Those three days of travel were good.”

Next up is a hectic few days for the Jacks and the rest of the CWAC as they push to fulfill their schedules before the start of districts.

The Jacks were scheduled to wrestle at Grandview Tuesday. Quincy won 54-21.

Then, Thursday night, the Jacks host Toppenish on the green-and-gold grapplers’ Senior Night.

“We still have to wrestle Prosser, Ellensburg and Othello sometime this week,” Martinez said. “Saturday is our last day of regular season.”

In addition, next Tuesday, the coaches will meet to determine seeding.

Martinez said the teams might meet Saturday in Ellensburg, which has a gym large enough for four mats.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com