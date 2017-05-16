Posted on May 16, 2017 in Sports

Briefs: Quincy wrestlers make their mark at state competition in Centralia

Two Quincy wrestlers brought home medals from a major freestyle competition in Centralia this weekend. Sophomore Cynthia Diaz, at right, earned second place in the cadet division (ages 15-16), and seventh-grader Shannon Workinger placed third in the Schoolgirl division (ages 13-14 approximately) at the Washington State Freestyle Wrestling Championships.

According to an email from their coach, Mark Kondo, more than 900 wrestlers participated in the tournament, with the two Quincy girls finishing with identical 3-1 records, including a win by Diaz over a wrestler who has won national tournaments in Nevada.

“Both girls competed well against tough competition and showed improved technique after putting in extra training this spring,” Kondo wrote.