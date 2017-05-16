Posted on May 16, 2017 in Sports

Briefs: Quincy’s Cody Kehl named WIAA Athlete of the Week

In the midst of a torrid April, Quincy infielder Cody Kehl was named Athlete of the Week by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association. Kehl went 3-of-5 in a game on April 18, then in a doubleheader two days later he went 5-of-6 in addition to pitching five innings and striking out 10. Kehl will play next season for Edmonds Community College.

The WIAA recognizes one male and one female athlete from each of the six school classifications each week.