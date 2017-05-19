Posted on May 19, 2017 in Sports

Rock and Ride returns; Guerrero soccer tourney this weekend; QJHS to Junior Olympics

Rock and Ride returns

The multi-distance bicycle tour through George known as the Rock and Ride returns this week with 18-, 35-, and 70- mile trips.

The event promises to be a fun day of family-friendly exercise, with rides available to people of all ages.

Contact the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce at 509-787-2140 or www.quincyvalley.org.

QJHS students to compete in Junior Olympics

Quincy Junior High School students, including statewide honoree Jaselyn Jones will travel to Cashmere to compete in the annual Junior Olympics track and field meet.

The meet gathers some of the best middle-school athletes from a handful of central Washington counties, from as far north as Oroville and as far west as Leavenworth. Cashmere Middle School has hosted the meet for almost 50 years.

Read a feature on Jones’ award in next week’s QVPR.

Guerrero soccer tournament this weekend

The soccer tournament honoring the memory of two Quincy siblings who perished last year will take place this weekend at Quincy High School and Monument Elementary.

The tourney will welcome soccer teams of a variety ages, from preteen to adult, among both boys and girls.

This is the tourney’s first year and the intention is to make it a mainstay of the sports calendar, its organizer, QHS soccer coach Arturo Guerrero, has said.

Call Guerrero at 264-7264.