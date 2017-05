Posted on May 16, 2017 in Sports

Briefs: Sweatin’ it out at Monument Elementary

Students from Monument Elementary engaged in a little bit of exercise in the minutes prior to their taking their standardized tests last week. Coached and supervised by teachers, and encouraged by signs and jokes along the way, the students had to take a minimum number of laps, in order to shake off the anxiety and nervous energy that comes with Test Day. Cold and foggy as it was, the students still managed to have a good time.