Posted on Mar 31, 2017 in Business/Agriculture

Business Briefs, week of March 30, 2017

Merger on the way

As Washington-based CHS ag retailers, the two producer boards of CHS Connell Grain and CHS Sun Basin came together several months ago to discuss how best to serve the growing needs of farmers and other customers in Eastern Washington. From those discussions, the two boards agreed that consolidating their operations would be in the best long-term interest of patrons and their communities, according to information from CHS.

Pending appropriate due diligence, the groups expect to begin operating as one CHS business on Sept. 1, 2017. Customers should expect a smooth transition with little change in their day-to-day experience during this time, CHS said.

As full-service ag retailers, CHS Sun Basin and CHS Connell Grain collectively serve farmers and other customers in eight counties in Eastern Washington.

Jobless rate drops

Washington’s economy added 6,100 jobs in February, and the state unemployment rate fell from 5.1 to 4.9 percent – the lowest report since March 2008, according to the state Employment Security Department.

“Washington’s economy is moving forward with sustained momentum despite cutbacks in aerospace,” said Paul Turek, economist for the department.

The department released the seasonally adjusted, preliminary job estimates from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics as part of its February Monthly Employment Report.

The national unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in February. The unemployment rate in the Seattle/Bellevue/Everett area was 3.5 percent. The February 2016 unemployment rate was 5.6 percent.