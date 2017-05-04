Posted on May 4, 2017 in Business/Agriculture

Business briefs, week of May 4, 2017

Business starts up in Quincy

Marco Leon has opened a business called Leon Heating and AC, and it can be reached at 509-387-3547. From its base in Quincy, the business serves NCW and the Columbia Basin. Leon said he has been in the industry for seven years and speaks Spanish.

“I am excited to be here in the community and be able to serve the residents in an honest and proactive way,” Leon said, “to help them protect their investment and informatively choose service and installation options.”

The business serves residential and commercial clients and offers dryer vent cleaning.

Unemployment rate dropped in March

Washington’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 4.9 to 4.7 percent in March – the lowest rate since August 2007, according to the state Employment Security Department.

“Washington has one of the better growing economies in the nation,” said Paul Turek, economist for the department.

In March last year, the statewide unemployment rate was 5.6 percent.