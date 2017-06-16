Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Business/Agriculture

Business Expo draws a crowd

The Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Business Expo drew a lot of businesses and people Tuesday evening, and a number of lucky attendees left with prizes.

It was the second time the Quincy chamber has done an expo, an event designed to showcase local businesses as well as to let residents meet local business people. A wide range of organizations participated, including, for instance, some in financial services, health care, education, technology, travel and hardware.

This year, the expo committee was led by Mark Johnson, of Vantage Data Centers in Quincy, and he was busy all evening at the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center calling out ticket numbers of drawing winners.

There was sometimes a line at the Bob Feil Boats & Motors table set up outside, in front of three of the company’s boats, as it was offering free chances to “crack the vault,” the expo’s theme, by entering numbers on an electronic screen. At last check, no one had been so lucky as to win one of the $50,000 boats, but folks were sure excited to enter their numbers.

“They have been having a good time trying it,” said Cory Feil, an employee of Bob Feil Boats & Motors. “It’s been a fun experience,” adding that the chamber had put on a great event.

Washington Tractor, of Quincy, supplied a John Deere 23 Gun Safe as a prize to be raffled off at the expo, and the winner of that prize was Brian Kuest.

The grand prize winner was Gary Bracht, of Ephrata. He gets a guided fishing trip for four people from Washington Guide Services, along with a two-room, one night stay at Campbell’s Resort at Lake Chelan.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com