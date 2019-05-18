Posted on May 18, 2019

Business owner frustrated; Public Safety Facility occupied

The May 7 meeting of the Quincy City Council started off with pointed comments, as a local business owner took a turn to voice his concerns about crime in the city.

Rob Sole stood in the public comment portion of the meeting and said he has seen many good changes in the past 15 years in Quincy, but crime is a problem. He has seen a lot of damage and losses recently, he said, as his business locations have been broken into seven times in eight weeks.

Sole said he had spoken with Deputy City Administrator Pat Haley and Chief of Police Kieth Siebert and about his frustrations.

“Keith and I may not have agreed on everything, but we do agree we have issues,” Sole said.

He stated his opinion that two or three officers patrolling at night are inadequate.

“It’s just not enough coverage,” he said.

Sole said he thinks that, rather than hire more police officers, the city should hire a security firm to make a bigger presence at night.

“It’s beyond what I can deal with,” he said.

He suggested the council decide to spend some money to get more eyes out watching to prevent crime.

“Let’s fix this problem,” he said.

Next was a presentation of Life Saving Awards to two Quincy police officers. Chief Kieth Siebert said that on April 13, responding to a 911 call, Officer Colton Richards and Sgt. Chris Lafferty found a 30-year-old male in cardiac arrest. Richards and Lafferty took over CPR and administered Narcan, which is a brand name for a medication used in case of an opioid overdose. Later, Siebert said it was QPD’s first life-saving use of Narcan.

“I’m thankful we have it,” Siebert said.

Officer Colton Richards and Sgt. Chris Lafferty show the plaques they were presented by Chief of Police Siebert for saving a man’s life in response to a 911 call.

Photo by Dave Burgess/Post-Register



The bulk of the council’s agenda dealt with engineering measures. Pay estimates to contractors for city projects were approved, as were motions related to the city’s water reuse system work.

A big-ticket item was authorization for the mayor sign a contract for the city’s brine evaporation ponds project at $1.3 million with Advantage Dirt Contractors Inc. It was approved.

The police department had a request for a new, replacement laptop and docking station for a patrol vehicle at a cost of about $3,700. The motion was approved.

Maintenance Supervisor Dave Reynolds needs a new mechanic in Public Works, as Chris Moloso, the current mechanic, plans to leave the area. A motion was approved to post a job notice, internally first, for interim mechanic.

And, the mayor was authorized to execute a memorandum of understanding with Grant County Fire District 3 and Protection-1 regarding use and maintenance of the new Public Safety Facility.

In the Mayor’s Report, Paul Worley congratulated student representative Sylvia Esparza for winning a $1,000 scholarship.

Fire Chief Don Fortier said resident firefighters had moved into the Public Safety Facility and had also already responded to a call from the new station.

Police Chief Siebert, responding to Sole’s comments about crime, said he had had a good conversation with him, and added that the department will not sit back and let things get worse.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com