Posted on Dec 16, 2017

Busy days for QHS grapplers

After pouncing on the host Ellensburg and taking a pounding from Toppenish, all in the same day, Dec. 12, coach Greg Martinez minced no words about the future of the boys wrestling team, especially if it means facing the Wildcats again.

“Toppenish is the real deal,” Martinez wrote in an email. “It will probably be one of the toughest or the toughest team we face all year.”

Despite the lopsided 58-9 loss to the Wildcats, the same may one day be said about the Jacks, who laid a beating on Ellensburg, the host of the three-team double-dual matchup, 45-12.

Against the Bulldogs, D’Angelo Aguilar pinned the host’s Tyson Holloway at 106 lbs. At 120 lbs. Tanner Bushman pinned Cameryn Bair of Ellensburg. At 126 lbs., Quincy’s Damion Casillas lost to Ryker Freeman. At 132 lbs. Quincy’s Jesus Buenrostro lost to Cooper Lanning, 8-2.

At 138 lbs. Oswaldo Perez of Quincy pinned Jesse Holloway. At 145 lbs., Devon Salcedo defeated Ellensburg’s Dean Child, 9-2. At 152 lbs., Nate Ramirez defeated Corgan Smith of Ellensburg, 20-4. At 160 lbs., Quincy’s Eliseo Valdovinos pinned Brandon Mellergaard. At 170 lbs., Victor Tafoya of Quincy beat Logan Mallick, 6-3. At 182 lbs., Quincy’s Ray Robinson pinned Henry Rinehart. At 195 lbs., Quincy’s Jerry Hodges lost 8-2 to Cade Stevenson. And at 220 lbs. Quincy’s Ruben “Boy” Vargas defeated Tyge Taylor 10-2.

Against Toppenish, Salcedo beat the Wildcats’ Adrian Villanueva by pin in the second round, and Vargas outpointed Eduardo Rojas, 3-2. Martinez praised both wrestlers for finishing the day with a 2-0 record.

All the other matches went Toppenish’s way, including a few lopsided scores, 10-0, 15-0 (twice) and 16-2.

Still, reasons abound to believe this team is on an upswing, particularly when looking at the results prior to the double-dual against Ellensburg and Toppenish.

Dec. 9, Quincy traveled to Spokane’s West Valley High School, and it held its own against some stiff competition. Quincy lost to Cheney 39-34, defeated Shadle Park, 33-29, lost to Lakeside 34-30, beat Lake City, 36-30, and lost to East Valley Spokane, a 4A school, 45-18.

And on Dec. 9, Quincy traveled 15 short miles to pounce on their archrivals, the felines from Ephrata.

Casillas pinned Ephrata’s Carter Cox, Buenrostro outpointed Ephrata’s Mya Spencer 18-6, Salcedo pinned Ephrata’s Placido Barajas, Ramirez outpointed Ephrata’s Corbin Sager, 13-4, Valdovinos pinned Ephrata’s Derrick Knigge, Tafoya pinned Ephrata’s Will Anderson, Robinson pinned Ephrata’s Alan Maceda and Vargas pinned Ephrata’s Kevin Pelayo. Final score favored the green-and-gold 44-28.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com