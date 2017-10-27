Posted on Oct 27, 2017

Candidate Worley’s plan, if elected: Column

The Post-Register invited me to write a column for the opinion pages. It is the time in my campaign to lay out my plan. It is late enough it might not become someone else’s vision.

I have said all along that I want to finish the projects the City Council and current Mayor have started. I want, with the help of staff and council, to finish City Hall, the public safety building on the north side of town, the Rec Center, and the water re-use project and wastewater expansion. This will allow the industries Lamb Weston, Quincy Foods and the data centers to keep expanding.

For the downtown area I am proposing the city crew take over the bump outs, repair the bad sidewalks and work with the state and chamber to put signage directing people to the downtown area.

The state has already decided we are going to have a roundabout on the Highway and 13th Avenue/Road R, included with that is sidewalks and pedestrian safety. There are also plans for streets being built from 10th Avenue to 13th Avenue south of the school. I want to work with developers to get them finished.

I want to work with the new police chief to bring the police department up to full strength. I want to work with the new chief to bring back the respect and confidence in the police department. I want to help the chief build confidence and trust in his personnel and with the citizens who work and live here. I want the police department to continue working with the school district with the resource officers and the GREAT program, and partnering with Communities That Care and other programs as they come about. These things should help with officer retention.

We have a very diverse community. I want to bridge the gap with the Hispanic community by starting a coalition to bring their ideas, complaints and solutions to the staff and City Council. I want to work with staff and council to make sure they have a voice in the community and are heard.

I would like the City to purchase the port district property past the schools on 13th Avenue/Road R. We can put in more soccer fields and water and electrical hook-ups along with parking to support the successful farmers market. It is too dangerous for them to be in the street. The purchase would also allow us right of way to put in the previously mentioned streets. We could also use the land for storm water. It makes sense because the Port property is already off the tax roll.

Growth in Quincy: I want the staff and council to continue working with the port district, fire district, the school district, small businesses, the Chamber of Commerce, industries, hospital district, developers and data centers to help Quincy grow.

The city is already having meetings to decide what is needed for the Rec Center. The Rec Center must be planned very carefully so when finished it is sustainable. It cannot be a rush job that the City cannot afford to maintain. I want the Recreation Department to expand to get even better, creating programs for youth and seniors alike with programs for special needs kids.

I have laid out my plans. If you like them, help us get the job finished. Everyone has a voice and everyone should be heard. Vote Paul Worley for mayor – experience and common sense count. A mayor representing everyone.

Paul Worley can be contacted at sludge98848@gmail.com. Thanks for reading this – Paul.