Posted on May 26, 2017 in News

Candidates file for local offices

The election for local offices this year began to take shape last week as candidates filed to run. In the Quincy Valley, the most contested office race is for mayor of Quincy.

Friday, May 19, was the last day to file with Grant County to run for office. In most cases, the incumbents filed to run for the offices they have currently and no one else filed to run for those offices. Four people filed to run for Quincy mayor.

Two commissioner positions had been listed as up for election in Crescent Bar Sewer District No. 1, but the Grant County elections office received no filings for those positions. The county will hold a special three-day filing period, June 19-21, for the two open positions: No. 1 and No. 3. Both are nonpartisan seats with 6-year terms.

Below are the offices up for election and the names of those who filed to run for those offices. The county elections office says these are the approved filings from candidates, excluding write-in candidates.

City of Quincy

City council member No. 2, 4-year short and full term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Luke Garrison. Garrison filed to run for the office, and so did Joel Martin.

City council member No. 4, 4-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Paul Worley. Andrew Royer is the only candidate.

City council member No. 5, 4-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is David Day. Day is the only candidate.

Mayor, 4-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Jim Hemberry. Four people filed for the office: Scott Lybbert, Paul Worley, Ricardo Garces and Ricardo Ruesga.

City of George

Council member No. 2, 4-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Katie Schooler. Schooler is the only candidate.

Council member No. 3, 4-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Terry Nelson. Nelson is the only candidate.

Council member No. 4, 4-year short and full term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Julia Schooler. Schooler is the only candidate.

Quincy School District No. 144

School director No. 1, 4-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Tricia Lubach. Lubach is the only candidate.

School director No. 5, at large, 4-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Alex Ybarra. Ybarra is the only candidate.

Grant County Port District No. 1

Commissioner No. 2, 6-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Patric F. Connelly. Connelly is the only candidate.

Grant County Public Hospital District No. 2

Commissioner position 5, 6-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Michele Talley. Talley is the only candidate.

Grant County Fire District No. 3

Fire commissioner No. 1, 6-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Carl Yeates. Yeates is the only candidate.

Fire commissioner No. 2, 6-year term, nonpartisan. The incumbent is Alan Williamson. Williamson is the only candidate.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com