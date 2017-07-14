Posted on Jul 14, 2017 in News

The candidates for Quincy mayor, in their own words

Paul Worley

What are your qualifications for the office you seek, such as education, work experience or skills:

I have been a resident of Quincy for 56 years. I love it here in Quincy. My qualifications are high school graduate. I have been on City Council for almost 16 years. I have been Mayor Pro Tem for 8 years. I listen to the citizens, and I am a good communicator.

What community service you have given:

I have been in the Lions Club for about 10 years. Plus my time on council.

What are your reasons for running for office, such as your goals, or what you think the main issues are:

I am running because I feel the City needs someone that knows what is going on. The pending and ongoing projects need to be completed, and the continuity is very important. My experience and common sense will make for a better transition. The main issues are obvious: the police department needs a little help, and the Rec Center – it needs to be designed so it can used by the youth and seniors. It also needs to be done in a way that is affordable to maintain when completed.

How can voters contact you?

Email to sludge98848@gmail.com.

Ricardo Ruesga

What are your qualifications for the office you seek, such as education, work experience or skills:

Some of the qualifications I have for the office I seek, for example, are management skills, running my own business, human resources when I worked at JR Simplot. My education includes my high school diploma from Quincy School District. I have a Bachelor’s in Philosophy from Saint Benedicts Seminary in Oregon. My work experience would have to be running my own business because I must find ways to improve the quality of service I deliver to my customers so that they continue to come back. I am aware that if elected mayor the office will require me to execute high levels of HR functions, engage in council, manage budgets, be able to listen to the needs of the citizens, have good leadership with city employees, and have engagement with many community organizations; in other words, we must work together with all those who make up the community so that we can all seek to advance and have a better vision for our community and our families. The office should not be a boys club with the usual nonsense and personal benefit. The office is a place where leadership seeks to foster the vision of tomorrow with fresh and new ideas that will benefit all citizens.

What community service you have given:

I have been involved in the community either with church activities, fundraisers, food vendor at Farmers Market, Chamber Business Expo, Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day. I have been involved in Habitat for Humanity, and Quincy High School senior projects.

What are your reasons for running for office, such as your goals, or what you think the main issues are:

The service I hope to give to my community is me being elected as mayor, because I will bring new and refreshing ideas to the table. I feel that I will be able to reach out more to the community because I can articulate in English and in Spanish.

How can voters contact you?

People can reach me at my cell number 509-398-5652 or text me or email me at ricamariyoyo@gmail.com.

Scott B. Lybbert

What are your qualifications for the office you seek, such as education, work experience or skills:

I have had many leadership opportunities over the years, from directing smaller crews on farms, to being a team leader at Lamb Weston. I’ve directed various community projects, inspiring groups to work together. A few projects from my 12 years as city councilman:

• Lobbied for better communication with other city agencies.

• Brought to Quincy the widely supported matching-sidewalk-fund program.

• Successfully pushed for installing sidewalks along state highways through town each year, creating a safer pedestrian experience.

• Convinced council to convert city electrical, water and sewer maps to a digital format.

• Visited Olympia multiple times to lobby state legislators for local project funding.

What community service you have given:

Thirty years of service have prepared me to serve Quincy as mayor.

• Built the I-90 Christmas displays with help from family and volunteers.

• Started the crop sign identification program to educate travelers.

• Helped design our downtown with trees, park benches, lighting and bump-outs.

• Designed and built the Rotary Park water fountain.

• Designed and led the painting of murals in Quincy.

• Served as a Rotarian for 10 years: Rotary student exchange chairman; Community Center board member.

• Co-managed placement of antique farm equipment downtown to preserve Quincy’s heritage.

What are your reasons for running for office, such as your goals, or what you think the main issues are:

Communication, communication, communication.

• Quarterly updates to citizens utilizing today’s technology.

• Receive input from citizens through social media.

• Work with Fire, Hospital, Police, Port and Schools as a team: inviting the fire department to approve equipment prior to purchase; identify health services that support local citizens and industry; hire a police chief who can work with the community and identify gaps in the department; continue to support the GREAT program in our schools.

• Identify passionate community members to serve on mayor’s advisory commissions: improvement to parks, building a rec center and identifying walking paths; building an emergency services building on the north side of the railroad tracks; traffic congestion; city beautification; growing community pride; promote the city’s app that allows citizens to take a photo of graffiti, potholes or other concerns, and then simply send it to the city.

How can voters contact you?

Email me at Lybbert4Mayor@gmail.com. You can also call or text me at 509-289-8718. My Facebook address, is @CitizensToElectScott

LybbertForMayor.

Ricardo “Ric” Garces

What are your qualifications for the office you seek, such as education, work experience or skills:

I am a retired United States Army veteran with twenty-plus years of honorable service. My initial work history started as a migrant, traveling to Texas, Ohio and Michigan. In the early ’60s we arrived in Quincy to work in the fields. In 1972, I joined the Army. I retired in 1992 at Fort Lewis and went to work as a salesman for a radiator company in Seattle. After that, I went to work with EPIC in Wenatchee as a Family Advocate. I was hired by the Quincy School District to work as a Family Liaison and Migrant Record Transfer System clerk. After about a year, I was hired by Washington State Employment Security Department in Olympia. For the last three years, I have supervised the potato storage for Easterday Farms in Kennewick. I currently manage and maintain Rockwood Town Homes in Quincy.

I keep myself active. I have officiated high school and college sports for over 35 years. I have built houses, restaurant, pole building, I also owned a trucking company and drove truck long haul and short haul.

Education: Quincy High School 1971, University of Maryland, Central Texas College, St. Martin College, (majoring in business administration and accounting), and C.R. England Truck Driving School. I have had so many courses on business and leadership, team building, critical thinking in decision making under extreme circumstances and many more.

What community service you have given:

All my volunteer work is done at the Quincy Moose Lodge 1925 where I am currently the administrator. Their mission is my mission: helping children and the elderly. They are the most vulnerable in our society.

What are your reasons for running for office, such as your goals, or what you think the main issues are:

I have a vested interest in Quincy, my family lives here. I don’t have any personal goals, however, I feel currently some things have been ignored or have been prioritized wrong.

• Child safety: The pedestrian crossing on 4th Avenue and Hwy. 28 is dangerous for our students going to and from school.

• Emergency services north of the tracks: I understand the wheels are turning on this issue already. We need to either build an overpass or an underpass across the railroad tracks.

• Expand on programs for the elderly: We need to improve on snow removal. In the summer time let’s provide transportation to our parks.

• Improve our infrastructure: Most of the infrastructure in Quincy is outdated.

• Create new business opportunities: The data centers are wonderful additions to our business community. We also need more farm-related businesses.

• Ease traffic congestion: We should not have any semi-trucks driving through the center of town on Central Avenue. Let’s direct them to the truck route.

How can voters contact you?

I can be reached at: 509-797-3688; Facebook – Ricardo “Ric” Garces for mayor; Web – picric4mayor.com