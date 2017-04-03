Posted on Apr 3, 2017 in News

Cave B pours on the fun

Hundreds of people turned out on March 18 for the fourth annual Caveman 5k Roar and Pour, a Cave B Estate Winery trail fun run, some of them sporting leopard print and toy bone accessories as runners young and young at heart joined in the combined fundraiser and wine tasting event.

Teams, families and individuals came from across Washington, and a few were from Oregon, Idaho, Utah and California. One hundred and eight were from Western Washington.

Keeping with the theme, some dressed up as cavemen and cavewomen, and there were other creative get-ups, including a group of pirates with striped leggings and red tutus – they were from Ellensburg. Many runners wore the special shirts, printed by Quincy Hardware & Lumber, made just for the event.

Vince and Janet Bryan of Cave B were present for the festivities, and Alfredo “Freddy” Arredondo, winemaker at Cave B Estate Winery, pitched in as emcee, admirably instructing participants through a bullhorn and encouraging everyone to give their loudest roars at the start and finish.

Spirits were high – and so was the wind – when the race began that Saturday. Runners had plenty of motivation, knowing relaxation, lunch and Cave B wines were waiting at the end of the 5 kilometer trail.

They set out with a whoop through vines and up toward the yurts. Out on the trail, volunteers were set at intervals to assist runners and offer cheers, such as, “Only one more mile!”

With an emphasis on fun, not competition, participants were free to go at their own pace and stop to take in the scenery. Part of the trail passed along the canyon edge, affording sweeping views of the Columbia River – lots of runners stopped there to take photos.

Their run or walk complete and the day warming up, many families and groups settled down to a picnic on the grass and some went indoors.

Janet Bryan, one of the event organizers, said there were 645 participants preregistered, including about 50 volunteers, and about 100 more registered on the day of the race. There was a wide range of ages: 4 to 79. For the children’s run, there were 48 runners.

The event keeps growing, and so does the benefit to the foundation that supports Quincy Valley Medical Center. This year the event raised about $18,000 for the foundation, including donations, local sponsors and supporters. Last year, the event raised $11,000.

Carol Bryan summed it up, saying the event garnered “a lot of very nice community support.”

Janet Bryan suggested that more high school students could volunteer at the event, and the way to find out about that for next year is to send an email to winery@caveb.com. The date for the next Caveman 5k Roar and Pour fun run is March 17, 2018, Saint Patrick’s Day.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com