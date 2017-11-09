Posted on Nov 9, 2017

Chamber to honor Didra at event

The Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce and Quincy Rotary Club biannual auction returns Nov. 11 with an Italian theme and a couple of local honorees.

The auction, titled “A Taste of Tuscany,” is set for 6 p.m. at the Quincy Valley Business and Conference Center. Among all the entertaining features like the live and silent auctions, and the performance by the Rusty Cage Band, the chamber will honor Desert Sun Dental as the Business of the Year and The Quincy Valley Post-Register’s Sunshine Didra with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The chamber gives out Lifetime Achievement and Business of the Year awards every other year. Next year, the chamber will give out Teacher of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Business of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.

Chamber executive director Cari Mathews said that because of Didra’s battle against leukemia, they decided to give her the Lifetime Achievement award this year instead of the Volunteer of the Year award next year.

“Lifetime Achievement fits for her, too.” Mathews said. “She’s been part of our board, she’s always volunteered for everything, she’s worked with the Quincy Business Association – she’s well deserving of it.”

Didra will not attend the awards ceremony, but her husband and other family members will be there and accept the award for her. Didra’s family is also working on a speech, Mathews said. Having been diagnosed in the summer, Didra is now in Seattle, preparing for a bone marrow transplant later this year.

The proceeds from the auction will go to both Quincy Rotary and the chamber, in a 50-50 split. In years past, the event has raised upwards of $30,000.

“That helps keep us in business and promoting these events,” Mathews said, offering the Dru Gimlin 3-on-3 street basketball tournament as an example. “Rotary, they do things like the improvements to the cemetery, so it all helps the community.”

About 90 percent of the chamber’s annual operating budget comes from this event, Mathews added.

Doors for the auction open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 per person. People can still donate items to the auction, but they will not appear in the program, as it was printed Wednesday Nov. 8.

People interested in donating need to go to the chamber’s office at 115 F St. SW in Quincy.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com