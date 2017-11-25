Posted on Nov 25, 2017

Chamber, Rotary team up on fun auction night

Teddy Bakke and Valicia Valiani will get more than a taste of Tuscany, after the couple put in the highest bid for a vacation in Italy during a live auction benefitting the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Quincy Rotary Club, part of a gala event dubbed “Taste of Tuscany.”

Their high bid won them a seven-night stay in Cortona, Italy – one of 30 fantastic items auctioned Nov. 11 at the event held at the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center. Bids soared into the thousands of dollars for items such as laptop computers and vacation packages, all of them receiving energetic bidding from the crowd, led by auctioneer Jacob Barth, of Chuck Yarbro Auctioneers.

Every other year the chamber and Rotary hold a joint fundraising night like this, featuring silent auctions, fine food, music and lots of fun.

The evening also featured two chamber awards and speeches. The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Sunshine Didra, who has served on the chamber board and numerous volunteer activities. Didra was in Seattle preparing for a bone marrow transplant, but one of her sisters, Joyce Edie, accepted the award for Didra, and she was given a standing ovation. Desert Sun Dental, known for excellence and volunteer support of community events throughout the year, was named Business of the Year, and Dr. Gregory Klingel accepted the award.

Chamber president Lynn Bales thanked the organization’s officers and introduced new ones. Next year, Gigi Lowry will be president, and the president-elect will be Julie Putnam.

Adding to the fun of the auction was a contest between supporters of the Washington State Cougars and University of Washington Huskies as the two teams are set to face off in the Apple Cup. The highest-bidding side would get to put its team on the electronic readerboard outside, above F Street. The bidding was close and ratcheted ever higher, ending at $1,400 for the Huskies and $1,650 for the Cougars.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com