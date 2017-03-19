Posted on Mar 19, 2017 in Sports

Cheney blanks Jacks in baseball home opener

The Quincy Jacks baseball team opened its 2017 season with a shutout loss to Cheney at home last Friday.

The visiting Blackhawks blanked the Jacks 10-0 in a game that left plenty of positive lessons for the home squad.

“We learned a lot from that game,” Jacks’ head coach Andy Harris wrote in a text message. “We missed a couple of our older players and so our young guns got a chance to see what varsity baseball is all about.”

The loss will serve the Jacks later on this season to measure how much they have grown, Harris added.

Quincy’s Cody Kehl started his 2017 campaign with a 2-for-3 afternoon, with a double and a triple for the Jacks. Kehl has said he wants to win the Central Washington Athletic Conference’s MVP award this year.

“He came out on fire,” Harris wrote about Kehl’s first game. Tommy Workinger and Nathan Delgado also had their first varsity hits for the Jacks.

Kehl pitched four innings, giving up three earned runs and striking out three. Cade Schutzmann pitched two innings and gave up three earned runs with three strikeouts. Andrew Escalante pitched one inning and gave up three earned runs.

The Blackhawks struck first with two runs in the first. In the bottom half of the frame, Quincy put two runners on base via a double to the gap and a walk but could not bring them home.

In the third, Cheney led off with a double that came around to score after a sac fly. The visitors added two more in the fourth and two more in the fifth on a double to left-centerfield.

“We will take the positives from this and learn from some of our struggles,” Harris wrote. “We will get better going forward.”

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com