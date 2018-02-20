Posted on Feb 20, 2018

Children treat shelter pets to story time

There was no “City and the Dogs,” by Vargas Llosa. No “Cat’s Cradle,” by Vonnegut. Not even “Animal Farm,” by Orwell.

Still, the four-legged audience seemed to enjoy the tomes their two-legged readers brought with them to Quincy’s animal shelter as part of a new program in which people read to pets, for 90 minutes every Thursday afternoon.

Alyssa and Mikayla Wells sat with a dog each and read. While Mikayla’s audience, a terrier mix named Brody, went from terrified to merely nervous, Alyssa’s audience, a dog named Godzilla, seemed quite charmed by the whole experience. Tokyo was safe, at least for today, thanks to Alyssa and to Frances Hodgson Burnett’s “The Secret Garden.”

In another section of the animal shelter, another child, Luis Reyes, read to three cats the book “My Favorite Food,” by Tiziana Brunello. The cats, of course needed just the barest hint of an excuse to lie down and nap, and Reyes was more than happy to oblige. Joker, Nightwing and Flash, all three available for adoption at the shelter, stretched and yawned in their feline way while they listened to Reyes’ words.

“I was reading and the cats started hugging each other, then one went and hid then came back and started paying attention,” said Reyes in Spanish.

Flash was the first one to go searching after the proverbial 40 winks. Reyes was a pro about it and did not take it personally. He just kept on reading. Besides, the napping was a good sign.

“It helps socialize the animals, and helps the kids build the reading skills,” said the shelter’s Issela Navarro about the program, which she said places like Wenatchee’s shelter have also started.

Navarro later added that the children’s soft voice helps the kittens learn that people are OK. Ditto for the puppies.

The children also get something out of the reading sessions, Navarro said.

“Say you are too shy to read in front of adults, you can read in front of a cat and not get corrected and not feel bad,” she said.

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@qvpr.com