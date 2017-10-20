Posted on Oct 20, 2017

‘A Christmas Story, The Musical,’ cast announced

A Christmas classic that has entertained audiences for years, “A Christmas Story” has been released as a musical, “A Christmas Story, The Musical,” and Masquers is bringing it to the stage just in time for the holiday season.

The theater announced that with the talents of Stacey and Clifford Bresee as directors and the ingenious Merie Walker as music director, the show will be a must-see entertainment delight.

The cast members are:

Jean Shepherd/Narrator – Evan Sperline

Old Man Parker – Justin Rowland

Mother Parker – Holly Petersen

Ralphie Parker – Cody Stutzman

Randy Parker – Calvin Becker

Miss Shields – Jessica Hogge

Santa – Adam Zaleski

Schwartz – Carson Raybon

Flick – Ryan Smith

Esther Jane – Serenity Smith

Mary Beth – Addyson Stredwick

Scut Farkus – Masen Smith

Grover Dill – Isaac Winter

Adult Ensemble: Jeff Ames, Cynthia Beyer, Mark Beyer, Mistya Beyer, Jamie Cordell, Patty Jardine, Darryl Pheasant, Jen Schwartz, Megan Stoaks, Diane Thompson, Adam Zaleski

Children Ensemble: Holden Giese, Nickole Lambert, Connor Leasher, Zander Leasher, Peyton Roberts, Elle Schwartz, Molly Stoaks

Production dates are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m., Nov. 17 through Dec. 17. There will be no show the Friday after Thanksgiving and no Saturday evening shows. All seats are $18.

For more information, go to www.masquers.com or call the box office at (509) 246-2611. Reservations are strongly recommended and must be paid in advance.

By Post-Register Staff