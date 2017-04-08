Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in News

City attorney tries to answer citizens’ questions over sudden police chief change

In a March 29 meeting marked by tense exchanges between the city attorney and members of the community, the Quincy City Council approved naming Washington State Patrol official William Larson as the interim chief of the Quincy Police Department.

In addition, the council approved a six-month severance package for Bob Heimbach, the man who held the top job at the QPD until early last week.

Most of the meeting, however, consisted of the city attorney, Allan Galbraith, facing community members who sounded blindsided by the change in QPD leadership.

“The public, and I’m sure I speak for a boatload of people, would really like to know what is going on,” said Sunshine Didra, a resident of Quincy, who defended Heimbach’s performance. “We like this chief.”

Didra is an employee of The Quincy Valley Post-Register.

The public meeting did not include an announcement of a resignation or a vote by the council members on a resignation.

Mayor Jim Hemberry and council members David Durfee and Adam Roduner did not attend the meeting.

Hemberry told The Quincy Valley Post-Register on Tuesday that Heimbach had not signed his separation and release agreement yet, and because of that Hemberry had no comment at that time.

Heimbach was not present at the March 29 meeting.

Galbraith said Heimbach had decided he wanted to resign and that Heimbach and Hemberry had negotiated a resignation that included the severance package.

Longtime community member Phil Anderson asked Galbraith who had initiated the resignation talks between the mayor and then-chief Heimbach. Galbraith responded that at least six months ago, the mayor had started discussing internal QPD instances of “severe frustration” by personnel.

Galbraith later added, “I don’t know anybody who doesn’t like the chief of police, so when we are having these discussions, we are trying to help his career also. We don’t want to do anything that jeopardizes his career, so these are the discussions: How are we going to solve these issues.”

Lastly, Galbraith dismissed the idea that the mayor had asked the chief to resign, reiterating that it had been Heimbach’s idea to resign.

“There was a discussion and the chief said, ‘I think the best way I would like to do this is for me to resign with a severance,” Galbraith said.

Didra replied that she wondered if letting Heimbach go was in the best interest of the city.

Toward the end of the meeting, the council unanimously agreed to hire Larson as interim police chief while the city conducts a search for a permanent hire.

A former WSP captain of more than 20 years, Larson also worked as chief of security for the Chelan County Public Utility District for seven years before retiring in 2015.

Larson’s deal with the city lasts five months, with an option for possible one- or two-month extensions, Galbraith said.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com